FDCTech clarifies recent promotional and commercial activities

Irvine, CA, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – FDCTech, Inc. (“FDC” or the “Company”, OTCQB: FDCT , a financial technology company offering a full range of digital financial services solutions, today announced that it has become aware of certain promotional activities relating to its common shares on June 11, 2021. OTC Markets Group (OTC Markets) Issuer Services have informed and provided the Company with one (1) Electronic Newsletter prepared by a third party Cryptocurrencyalerts.com as an example of such promotion. The Company was not aware of the Newsletter before receiving the copy of OTC Markets.

The Company acknowledges that the distribution of the Bulletin coincided with the press release appointing the Chairman of the Board of the Company; however, the Company has no knowledge or opinion as to whether the Newsletter has affected business activity. Many other factors, including, but not limited to, the recently released press release on June 7, 2021, highlighting the company’s acquisition of Genesis Financial, Inc., may have impacted trading volume. . The volume of transactions as of June 7, 2021 exceeded 2 million.

The bulletin contains information relating to the company, primarily sourced from the company’s website, press releases, and documents filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). Additionally, the newsletter discusses the positive price potential of common stocks, with a focus on the possible Bitcoin breakthrough, low float, and market volatility. However, the specific allegations in the bulletin regarding the company’s shares and its upside potential are highly speculative and should be carefully evaluated based on the company’s latest SEC filings.

Based on the internal investigation, neither the Company nor its management, directors, control persons and no service provider were involved, directly or indirectly, in the creation, distribution or payment of the Newsletter. , nor have they been informed or have control over the content of the Newsletter.

From June 2020, the company turned to Amherst Baer Consultancy Corp. to provide consulting services related to corporate video and corporate branding on behalf of the company. From October 2020 to March 2021, Evamedia Corp. has provided a digital marketing strategy to promote its trading platform and other services. In May 2021, the Company hired TraDigital Marketing Group, a strategic consulting and digital marketing company. In June 2021, the Company issued stock compensation to Garden State Securities, Inc., a FINRA regulated broker-dealer, in connection with advisory services relating to the acquisition of Genesis Financial, Inc.

To the knowledge of the Company, no other officer, director, majority shareholder or existing third party service provider has sold or purchased the securities of the Company during the past 90 days.

On February 22, 2021, FRH Group, holder of the affiliated convertible notes (“FRH Note”), had converted its indebtedness into 12,569,080 common shares of the Company under the terms of the convertible notes. FRH Note had the face value of the principal of $ 1,000,000 issued between February 22, 2016 and April 24, 2017, totaling $ 1,256,908 at a coupon of 6%. FRH Group contributed the seed capital to the Company in early February 2016.

FDCTech, Inc. (“FDC”), formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a fully integrated financial technology company based in the United States. FDC develops and delivers a complete suite of technology infrastructure solutions to the forex, crypto, wealth management and other future-proof financial industries.

About Genesis Financial, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company

Genesis is a financial technology powered wealth management company providing financial services through two Australian regulated entities in the areas of wealth management, credit licensing, and tax and accounting advisory services. .

