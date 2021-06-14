NSE Academy and TalentSprint announce Deep Tech training programs





Financial markets around the world are undergoing a digital transformation, with massive adoption of AI and ML solutions in algorithmic trading and portfolio management, market analysis and smart forecasting, capital optimization, risk management, regulatory compliance, customer service, etc. AI, which is at the center of the cognitive technology scene disrupting global financial markets, democratizes access by unlocking increased efficiency, security and performance, lowering barriers to entry and increasing fluidity. Forbes predicts that the value of AI technology in the industry will grow 23.37% CAGR to $ 22.6 billion by 2025 (connect). In APAC alone, AI spending will reach $ 4.29 billion by 2024, with India a key player, according to an IDC report (connect).

Target audience: Professionals in hedge funds, investment banks, stock markets, commodities markets, derivatives, insurance, forex, money markets, fintech start-ups, NBFCs, regulators. Program Director: Dr Anand Jayaraman Certification authority: NSE Academy & TalentSprint Duration & Format: 6 months, Hybrid Fee: INR 3 lakhs (up to 30% scholarship available) Cohort 1 start date: August 2021 Link to apply: https://bit.ly/3gfo5zZ However, the lack of skilled talent has been cited as one of the main obstacles to the adoption of AI technology in financial markets. A InsightBrief The report cites a global survey in which 54% of respondents cited lack of stakeholder understanding and 52% cited lack of necessary skills as the main challenges for AI deployments. To address this issue, TalentSprint, one of the leading EdTech companies in the NSE Group, along with NSE Academy, the education arm of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., designed the Advanced AI Program for Financial Markets. The 6-month program is a unique opportunity for professionals working in hedge funds, investment banking, stock markets, commodities markets, derivatives, insurance, forex, money markets, fintech start-ups, NBFCs and regulators, to develop in-depth expertise in AI. Led by Dr Anand Jayaraman, global data analytics consultant and educator, quantitative trader and portfolio manager, the program will be taught by leading academics and industry practitioners through a case study-based curriculum . Attendees will learn through experience about practical industry cornerstones under the mentorship of experts. Announcing the program, Mr. Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and CEO of NSE said India’s financial markets are undergoing rapid transformation. Technology-driven innovation is fueling this evolution. Our mission is to accelerate the growth of Indian financial markets through targeted education, and our partnership with TalentSprint is a critical catalyst for this mission. NSE’s expertise as the world’s largest derivatives exchange (2020) and India’s largest exchange, combined with TalentSprint’s unique strengths in professional deep learning programs, resulted in a design of Highly impactful program, ideal for any professional who wishes to operate at the intersection of financial markets. and disruptive technologies. “ Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and Managing Director of TalentSprint, said AI-based innovations are transforming financial markets around the world, and India will be no exception. TalentSprint has a rich portfolio of market-leading deeptech programs, and we are excited to launch the Advanced AI Program for Financial Markets when the market needs it. This exciting and one-of-a-kind program leverages the combined synergies of the NSE Group and TalentSprint and brings professionals and practitioners the best academic knowledge and the latest practical applications in an integrated and practical offering. “ The Advanced AI for Financial Markets program is now accepting applications for the first cohort due to start in August 2021. Please visit the program page (connect) to learn more and apply. About TalentSprint TalentSprint, a NSE Group company, delivers high-end, high-tech transformational learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company’s digital platform ipearl.ai offers a hybrid on-premise / online experience to researchers with deep technological expertise. TalentSprint partners with the best academic institutions and global companies to create and deliver world-class programs, certifications and results. It is a leading innovation partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, a branch of the Department of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship of the Government of India. www.talentsprint.com About NSE Academy Limited (NAL) NSE Academy Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). NSE Academy promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill. NSE Academies initiatives, including partnerships with state and national school boards and schools, interactive courses on personal finance and certification programs, teaching schoolchildren, housewives and Other non-financial professionals value the investment, provide an introduction to Indian capital markets and help develop new market professionals. As an ancillary part of its services / activities, NAL has also launched various international certificate and PG programs to strengthen and develop skills that can further enhance the capabilities of the younger generation and also be competitive in the financial sector. international. State-of-the-art NAL content is incorporated into PG programs offered by various higher education institutions to train future-ready BFSI professionals. The courses offered by NAL are a valuable addition to the learning journey of university and college students to bridge the employability gap. About National Stock Exchange Of India Limited (NSE) The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the largest derivatives exchange in the world in terms of trading volume (contracts) according to statistics maintained by the Futures Industry Association (FIA) for the calendar year 2020. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in spot stocks by number of trades according to statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2020. NSE was the first stock exchange in India to implement e-commerce or on screen. It started operations in 1994 and is ranked as India’s largest stock exchange in terms of total and average daily turnover for stocks each year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising of stock quotes, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also monitors compliance by trading and clearing members with the rules and regulations of the exchange. NSE is a technology pioneer and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology. https://www.nseindia.com/ Disclaimer: This content is published by Business Wire India. No HT reporter was involved in the creation of this content. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



