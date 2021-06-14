Terns Pharmaceuticals touts safety data from former Eli Lilly candidate in NASH treatment hunt – Endpoints News

While many others have tried – and failed – to get a NASH candidate across the finish line, Terns Pharmaceuticals believes its FXR agonist will eventually win its wings without the safety concerns that have slowed others down. Now, a mid-term safety read might help add some validity to those hopes.

No patient in the LIFT Phase IIa study dropped TERN-101 due to side effects, Marketing Director Erin Quirk said on a call with investors Monday morning. This includes pruritus, an uncomfortable itching sensation that frequently leads patients to discontinue further studies with FXR agonists.

“This is the first of several important milestones that will validate the Terns pipeline over the next 12 months or so,” said CEO Senthil Sundaram.

NASH, or non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, refers to a buildup of fat in the liver that causes inflammation and scarring. TERN-101 targets FXR, a nuclear receptor in the liver, intestine, and kidneys that regulates hepatic expression of various genes involved in lipid metabolism, inflammation, and fibrosis.

Eleven of 74 patients treated with TERN-101 experienced itching, including four in the highest dose group, Terns said. Patients received one of three doses – 5 mg, 10 mg, or 15 mg – over 12 weeks. There were no serious treatment-related adverse events as two cases of Covid-19 and a UTI that sent patients to hospital were unrelated to the candidate.

“TERN-101 is more heavily distributed in the liver than other FXR agonists that have been studied in NASH patients,” Quirk said on the call, adding that the data suggests the candidate primarily activates FXR in the liver. , rather than in the intestine or other organs. “We believe that the differentiated safety and tolerability profile of TERN-101 and the improved target engagement, compared to other FXR agonists, is due to its activity in the liver. “

Other NASH candidates have encountered problems with high LDL cholesterol, which in turn can increase cardiovascular risk. No change in LDL cholesterol was reported in the first two dose groups, but a statistically significant change (15.9%) was observed in the 15 mg group.

The researchers also noted improvements in a biomarker known as corrected T1 relaxation time (cT1), an MRI-based test that measures the content of free water in liver tissue. Improvements of at least 80 milliseconds were seen in a significant proportion of patients in the 5 mg and 10 mg groups at week 12 compared to placebo, and significant decreases in cT1 were reported at week 6 for all dose groups, according to Terns.

“LIFT is the first controlled trial of NASH to show significant improvement in cT1 as early as week 6,” Quirk said.

The mean relative changes in proton density fat fraction on MRI (MRI-PDFF), an imaging marker that measures liver fat content, was -8.4% in the placebo arm, -15.2% in the 5 mg arm, -19.7% in the 10 mg arm and -12.9% in the 15 mg arm at week 12. While the relative changes were significant at week 6 for groups at 10 and 15 mg versus placebo, they were not statistically significant at week 12, Terns said.

The mean changes in alanine transaminase (ALT) levels, which may indicate a liver problem, were -5.3% (placebo), -2.6% (5 mg), -18% (10 mg) and – 13.2% (15 mg).

Terns $ TERN the stock rose 9% after sharing the news early Monday morning, then slipped 4% about an hour later.

Terns won the rights to TERN-101 in 2018, along with two other NASH candidates from Eli Lilly. Its TERN501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, is currently in phase I, and a combined trial of the two is expected to start in the first half of next year.

While 2019 was initially dubbed the “Year of NASH” by Goldman Sachs, the year quickly became the Year of NASH Failures, the most notable of which was Gilead’s. CymaBay went from a $ 1 billion company to a $ 100 million company after discovering that its drug appeared to make patients worse. Cirius withdrew an $ 86 million IPO offer after a bad read.

The bad luck continued into 2020, as Intercept, which achieved positive Phase III results, ended in a rejection of its long-watched drug NASH last June. And after failing a Phase III showdown, Genfit left NASH entirely and planned to lay off 40% of its workforce in October.

AbbVie currently has a Phase I FXR agonist for NASH, which he inherited when he bought Allergan.

In the beginning, the idea behind Terns – named after the tough little waterbird – was to partner with a discovery team based in California with a small development group in China to effectively develop new drugs primarily for the market. Chinese. But in January, a company spokesperson said Terminal news that the company has since turned to focus more on building a head office and development team in California.

As the terns continue to “monitor other global markets,” their current focus is on the United States, where clinical trials for their three main programs will take place, the spokesperson said.