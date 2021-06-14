Auxly announces closing of $ 17 million public buyback

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR BROADCAST USE IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (Auxly or the Company) (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) is pleased to announce the closing of its simplified prospectus offering under a bought deal pursuant to which the Company has issued 54,763,000 units of the Company (the “Units“) at a price of $ 0.315 per unit for gross proceeds accruing to the Company of $ 17,250,345 (the”Offer“), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The placement was led by ATB Capital Markets Inc. as sole bookrunner and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation as co-lead manager, as well as a syndicate of underwriters comprising Desjardins Capital Markets, Raymond James Ltée. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the Subscribers). AGP / Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole US sub-agent and financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Offer in the United States.

Each unit is made up of one ordinary share of the Company (each a “Ordinary share“) and one-half of the Company’s common share purchase warrant (each entire warrant, a”To guaranteeEach warrant will allow its holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $ 0.38 at any time up to 36 months after the closing of the offering.

The net proceeds of the placement will be used to continue pursuing strategic growth initiatives, including the continued development, commercialization and expansion of its product portfolio, and for general corporate purposes.

The Units were offered by way of a prospectus supplement (the “”Brochure supplement“) the Company’s simplified base shelf prospectus dated March 18, 2021 (the”Reference prospectus“), which has been filed in such provinces of Canada as the Company and the Underwriters may designate (other than Quebec) in accordance with Regulation 44-101 respecting Simplified Prospectus Distributions and Regulation 44-102 respecting Distributions The Units were also offered in the United States on a private placement basis in accordance with an appropriate exemption from registration requirements under applicable United States law.

The prospectus supplement and the base shelf prospectus contain important detailed information about the offering. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and Base Shelf Prospectus may also be obtained in Canada from ATB Capital Markets Inc. at 585 8 Avenue SW Calgary, AB T2P 1G1 or by email at [email protected]

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy and there will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration. or qualification under securities laws. of such jurisdiction. This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration. under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons without registration or applicable exemption from US registration requirements and applicable US securities laws.

