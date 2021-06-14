Dimensional lists four new ETFs following largest mutual fund-to-ETF conversion in industry

AUSTIN, Texas – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Dimensional Fund Advisors, a global leader in systematic investing, today extended its exchange-traded fund (ETF) offering by converting four U.S. tax-managed mutual funds into transparent active ETFs listed on the exchange of New York (NYSE). The new ETFs extend the Dimensionals portfolio of broadly diversified investment solutions, providing greater choice in how financial advisors and institutional investors access Dimensionals investment solutions.

New ETF Teleprinter Management



Fresh (%) Total annual operations of the Fund



Expenses (%)1 Dimensional American Equity ETF NYSE Arca: DFUS 0.08 0.11 Dimensional US Core Equity 2 ETF NYSE Arca: DFAC 0.16 0.19 US Dimensional Small Cap ETF NYSE Arca: DFAS 0.30 0.34 Dimensional US Value Focus ETF NYSE Arca: DFAT 0.30 0.34

The four ETFs listed today are part of the company’s plan to convert six tax-managed mutual funds to ETFs, giving investors an additional tool to manage capital gains, supporting the fund’s objective. offer higher after-tax returns while minimizing the tax impact. Dimensional plans to convert two other non-U.S. Market tax-managed mutual funds to ETFs in September 2021.2

Dimensional is one of the first asset managers to convert mutual funds to ETFs. With the successful launch of the company’s first three ETFs and the conversion of these four mutual funds, Dimensional becomes one of the largest active ETF issuers in the industry, with over $ 30 billion in combined ETF assets. under management, placing the company in the top 10.% of all ETF issuers in active and passive offerings.3

We plan to have a full range of ETFs to offer to our clients in addition to our mutual fund offerings and an expanded platform of separately managed accounts, said Gerard OReilly, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer. Dimensional investments. Our strategies offer the advantages of indexation such as low costs, low turnover and high diversification, coupled with the advantages of a flexible implementation that allows a constant focus on higher expected returns and robust risk management.

For four decades, we have focused on empowering investment professionals so that they can provide their clients with the best investment experience, added Dave Butler, co-CEO of Dimensional. The solutions we bring to the ETF market will allow this mission to continue, providing more opportunity to personalize and tailor investments to specific client needs and preferences.

The new listings follow Dimensionals’ successful launch of three ETFs from the core equity market in 2020. Dimensional’s investment strategies seek to exploit a consistent, broadly diversified and systematic approach that aims to outperform the market without guessing the market. . The strategies within the Dimensionals ETF suite have varying inclinations ranging from market weights to securities that offer higher expected returns, such as small caps, value and high profitability.4 securities.

Dimensional ETFs now offer a range of equity solutions that include core market-wide equity portfolios with varying degrees of emphasis on the drivers of expected returns, as well as component solutions, such as value and small cap portfolios. This range of strategies offers greater personalization of asset allocation, which can help finance professionals meet the investment objectives and specific needs of their various investor bases.

ABOUT DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS

Dimensional is a leading global investment firm that has been translating academic research into practical investment solutions since 1981. Guided by a strong belief in the markets, we help investors seek higher expected returns through a process of systematic investing that integrates research information with design, management, and trading, while balancing tradeoffs that can impact returns. Dimensional is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has 13 global offices in North America, Europe and Asia. As of March 31, 2021, Dimensional manages $ 637 billion for investors around the world. For more information, please visit dimension.com.

DISCLOSURES

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and fees and expenses of Dimensional funds before investing. For this and other information about Dimensional funds, please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Prospectuses are available by calling Dimensional Fund Advisors collect at (512) 306-7400 or at us.dimensional.com. Dimensional funds are distributed by DFA Securities LLC.

ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and can be traded at a premium or a discount to their net asset value. ETF shares trade at market price and are not individually redeemable from the issuing fund, except in large quantities called creation units. ETFs are subject to similar risks to stocks, including those relating to short selling and maintaining the margin account. Regular brokerage commissions may apply. Risks include loss of principal and fluctuation in value. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of market loss.

1The total annual operating expenses of the fund have been adjusted to reflect the decrease in management fees payable by the predecessor mutual fund as part of the reorganization of the predecessor mutual fund into an ETF, effective June 11, 2021.

2A registration statement, including an information document / prospectus, regarding the reorganization of the two non-US tax-managed mutual funds (Converting Mutual Funds) into the newly created series of the Dimensional ETF Trust (new ETFs) has been filed with the Securities Department. and Exchange commission on form N-14. The New ETFs will not be sold to the general public until after the reorganizations. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell shares of the New ETFs.

3US-domiciled ETF data obtained from Morningstar as of 5/31/2021.

4Profitability is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization less interest expense divided by accounting equity. The criteria that the advisor uses to assess relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.