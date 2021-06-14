Workers quit in record numbers as US experiences booming labor market

People started to think about what they did and if they want to continue in … [+] the same job or career for the next five to 25 years. The results of this introspection clearly show that they want to move.

getty



I was very skeptical of Texas A&M University professor Anthony Klotzs prognosis that the big resignation is coming. Klotz argues that when there is uncertainty people tend to stay put, so there are pent-up resignations that have not happened in the past year. This is expected to lead to a mass exodus of workers leaving their businesses for greener pastures with better opportunities.

At first it seemed a bit of a stretch for workers to quit en masse with or without new jobs already planned. However, his claim turns out to be true. American workers are quitting their jobs more than at any time in the past two decades.

The US Department of Labor publishes weekly and monthly unemployment data. A lesser-known indicator is the Job Openings and Workforce Turnover Survey, called SHOCKS by economists. CNBC pointed out that the most recent JOLTS report shows that April job openings hit a record 9.3 million, as the economy quickly recovered from its pandemic depths.

It is difficult for many to understand the incredible resurgence of vacancies. A year ago at this time, the United States was in a terrible situation. Millions of people have lost their jobs. There was an overhang of dread and fear in the face of the dark future that lay before us. Those who worked took shelter in their work. They crouched down, waiting for the epidemic to end.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Now everything is changing. It is moving fast too. The same industries that were crushed during the pandemic – hotels, restaurants, bars, manufacturing, travel, concerts and sporting events are now leading the charge in job listings. There are so many jobs available that companies have raised wages, offering sign-up bonuses and other incentives to recruit workers. Companies offer flexible and remote working options. Wall Street investment banks gave their staff Peloton bikes, Apple products, and significant increases and bonuses to show appreciation and retain staff.

Over the past week, I’ve spoken to CEOs and executives at major job boards and recruiting platforms that represent a cross section of white, blue and gray collars. Executives from Monster, Snagajob, Adzuna, HireVue, Hiretual and LinkedIn have all unanimously told me that there is a huge demand for workers and companies and that it is very difficult for companies to find people for their positions. .

There has been a change of mood and a change in the zeitgeist. We have learned first hand how fragile life is. Many people have reexamined their lives. They realize that they have a limited time here in this world. It caused a little existential moment. People started to think about what they were doing and whether they wanted to continue in the same job or career for the next five to 25 years. The results of this introspection clearly show that they want to move.

There are a variety of personal reasons for taking a step. Some simply refuse to walk back and forth to an office, taking more than two hours a day to get to a crowded, dirty and crime-ridden city. Insurance and financial services giant Prudential conducted a study that found one in three American workers would not want to work for an employer that requires them to be on site full time. The survey also indicated that a quarter of workers plan to seek new employment when the threat of the pandemic subsides, signaling a looming war for talent. Prudential Vice President Rob Falzon admitted: “If there’s one thing that keeps me awake at night, it’s the risk of talent drain.

Seeing all kinds of opportunities, people changed industry. Some have taken courses or participated in online bootcamps to learn new trades or professions in high-growth fields, such as technology. There are still people concerned about the virus who have withdrawn from the workforce. Working mothers feel the need to choose between work and childcare. This has been particularly difficult for people who live in cities where public schools have stopped in-person learning and sent students home.

People faced overwhelming stress and anxiety during the outbreak. Mental health issues, feelings of burnout, depression and isolation were common. These people may have taken a break or sought out employers who provide an empathetic and caring environment.

This movement is fascinating. By leaving a job, workers show their confidence in the future. It also means that there are enough jobs available that if the move doesn’t work out, they could relatively easily find a new one. That certainly wasn’t the case for most of the past year and a half.

Here’s a tip though. Please don’t quit your job unless you already have something else on your mind. It’s too risky. Without work, you have less bargaining power. Without a current job, you cannot take advantage of the possibility of a counter offer for a higher salary. You could be out of work for three to six months or more. When you go for an interview, hiring managers will question your judgment. They will fear that you are too impulsive and that you may leave their company for a minor matter as well.