Cboe Global Markets Announces New Community Engagement Program, Cboe Empowers

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global provider of trading solutions, today announced the creation of Cboe Empowers, a community engagement program that offers mentoring, scholarships and advice for disadvantaged students. throughout their educational journey through access to Cboe associates, resources, work environment and other learning and experience opportunities.

The program was originally launched in Chicago, with expansion plans to other Cboe offices around the world. The vision of Cboe Empowers is to support students at all stages of education, from elementary or primary school to career by providing opportunities for mentorship, learning and experience, professional development and scholarship. to students of the Chicago Public School (CPS) system and graduates pursuing graduate studies. . Cboe Empowers will complement its own programs by working with local partners, including the Greenwood Project and Working in the Schools (WITS), to create maximum impact for its participants.

“We are committed to being a local partner in the communities where we live and work, and many of our associates are already involved in exceptional charitable and mentoring organizations,” said Ed Tilly, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Cboe Global Markets and Member of the Board of Directors of Cboe Empowers. “Cboe Empowers is a way to bring these collective experiences together to overcome obstacles and equip the next generation with the tools, resources and professional networks they need to be successful early in their careers.”

Cboe Empowers is the company’s most ambitious philanthropic firm to date with more than $ 2.5 million initially hired by Cboe and held in a fund advised by a donor. The program was officially launched this spring when Cboe donated $ 250,000 at Navy Pier on behalf of the Greenwood Project to support educational programs and summer jobs for youth in Chicago. Several Greenwood Project Fellows have also been selected to participate in Cboe’s 2021 Summer Internship Program.

The Greenwood Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to introducing black and Latin students to careers in the financial industry. For several years, Cboe provided Project Greenwood students with exposure to the Cboe trading floor, company offices, and other learning opportunities.

To continue its partnership, by december 2020, Cboe donated $ 250,000 to help fund the annual operations of the Greenwood Project. Cboe then strengthened its long-term support by engaging in a $ 100,000 donate annually for the next five years. Additionally, Catherine Clay, Executive Vice President, Data and Access Solutions at Cboe, has joined the Board of Directors of Project Greenwood and Gina DeRaimo, Senior Vice President, Business Optimization at Cboe, joined the organization’s education committee.

WITS (Working in Schools) is the largest provider of literacy enrichment programs for Chicago public elementary schools. For more than two decades, Cboe has provided resources and mentors from the corporate and trading floor associate base to activate weekly one-on-one after-school literacy-focused mentoring programs at Cboe. Through Cboe Empowers, students in the WITS Literacy Program will have access to Cboe’s educational offerings and Greenwood Project programs and services as they transition to high school and beyond.

“Cboe Empowers and our partners share a vision to help the underfunded Chicago young people have access to employment opportunities through education and exposure, ”said Sharon stanciel, Senior Director, Political and Civic Affairs at Cboe, and Senior Director of the Board of Directors of Cboe Empowers. “By exposing students to the variety of job types and opportunities at Cboe, we hope they can realize the career choices available to them in any industry as they embark on the career path. building their future. “

“We are extremely grateful for Cboe’s dedication to Chicago communities through their support for Navy Pier employment initiatives, ”said Marilynn Kelly Gardner, President and CEO of Navy Pier. “We share a commitment to serving our local communities and are delighted to partner with Cboe Empowers to advocate and support the youth of the city.”

“We are grateful for Cboe’s continued support and look forward to making Cboe Empowers a success,” said Beevon joseph, co-founder and CEO of the Greenwood project. “We are on a mission to create a true diversity pipeline for financial services and Cboe’s commitment to Project Greenwood and Cboe Empowers will help an entire generation of students plan for a future they never imagined possible. “

“We are delighted to be part of Cboe Empowers and its mission to support Chicago young people throughout their school career ”, declared Very Latona, CEO of WITS. “We know that young people who persist through family economic challenges and institutional barriers are four times more likely to graduate from college when exposed to early childhood education programs and develop advanced literacy skills. and understanding in Grade 4. Cboe is doing its part to open doors by providing quick access to its facilities, associates and other resources. “

Cboe Empowers is part of the company’s commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that accelerate change to better serve its communities, customers, associates and the planet. To find out more, read the ESG Cboe 2021 report.

