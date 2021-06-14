Centene sets aside $ 1.1 billion for state drugstore disputes





Centene Corp. agreed to pay settlements in Ohio and Mississippi to resolve claims it inflated drugstore costs, and the health insurer has set aside $ 1.1 billion to resolve similar claims in others States. Centene, the nation’s largest seller of Medicaid health plans, will pay Ohio $ 88 million and Mississippi $ 55 million, while denying any responsibility for the practices that led to the settlement, the company said on Monday in a declaration. Ohio Attorney General Centene sued in March, alleging the company used a network of affiliate contractors to overcharge the state for drugs provided to beneficiaries of Medicaid, the joint state-federal program for low-income patients. This litigation will be dismissed as part of the settlement, Centene said. Centene shares fell 2.4% at 11:38 a.m. in New York City, their biggest intraday loss in more than a month. The company said it restructured its pharmacy benefit management operations in 2019 “to create a more transparent relationship” between its health plans and PBM. Its Envolve subsidiary, which had been at the center of the Ohio lawsuit, will no longer function as a PBM but rather as an “administrative service provider” on behalf of its local health plans, the statement said. The company declined to comment further. Other drug benefit managers should be warned, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warned. “It took a huge effort on the part of my team to unravel this scheme – and now that we know how it works, the alarm bells should ring for anyone who uses similar tactics, ”Yost said in a commentary. declaration. PBMs negotiate discounts with drug suppliers and manage pharmacy networks for health plans. In recent years, as prescription costs have continued to rise, the complexity of the provisions has led to intense scrutiny from employers and states, and Ohio recently overhauled the way it contracts prescriptions. PBM services. Authorities in several other states, including Arkansas and Kansas, are investigating PBM practices and working with some of the outside lawyers involved in the Ohio lawsuit, according to public records. Centene said it has set aside an additional $ 1.1 billion for the issue and is in talks with plaintiffs led by law firms Liston & Deas and Cohen & Milstein to resolve similar issues in other states. Changes to Centene’s pharmacy benefits operations could affect longer-term margins, Jefferies analyst David Windley said in a research note. The question of how the changes affect margins will likely arise during the company’s investor day on Wednesday, Windley said in the note. “It probably reduces and simplifies what was previously a multi-layer contract structure which in our opinion was more cost effective, ”he wrote. Representatives from the Mississippi attorney general’s office did not immediately comment. (Updates with comments from the Ohio Attorney General, Analyst, from seventh paragraph) Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

