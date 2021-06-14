U.S. Supreme Court Relaunches LinkedIn Offer to Protect Personal Data

Recent data from LinkedIn shows the skills most in demand as the job market slowly tries to regain a foothold after the sharp drop caused by Covid-19.

The United States Supreme Court on Monday gave Microsoft’s LinkedIn another chance to try to prevent rival hiQ Labs from collecting personal data from the public profiles of the professional networking platform, a practice which, according to LinkedIn, threatens the privacy of its users.

The judges rejected a lower court ruling that prohibited LinkedIn from denying hiQ access to information that LinkedIn members had made public.

The question is whether companies can use a federal anti-piracy law called the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which prohibits unauthorized access to a computer, to prevent competitors from collecting or “scratching” large amounts of data. client from public parts of a website.

The judges sent the dispute back to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Court of Appeals for reconsideration in light of their June 4 ruling thatlimitthe type of behavior that can be criminally prosecuted under the same law. In that case, the judges concluded that a person cannot be guilty of breaking this law if they misuse information on a computer to which they are authorized to access.

The LinkedIn case underscores the growing importance of personal data on the Internet and the ability of businesses to leverage that information, while raising questions about who can control and use an individual’s data – and for what purpose.

LinkedIn, which has more than 750 million members, asked hiQ in 2017 to stop deleting public profiles from LinkedIn or hold itself accountable under anti-piracy law.

For its part, hiQ uses the data for products that analyze employee skills or alert employers when they might be looking for a new job. He said LinkedIn issued the threat around the same time that LinkedIn announced a service similar to hiQ.

He sued in federal court, accusing LinkedIn of anti-competitive conduct, and a federal judge in 2017 granted his request for a preliminary injunction against LinkedIn. Explain your position,hiQ said public data must remain public and internet innovation must not be stifled by the anti-competitive hoarding of public data by a small group of powerful companies.

The 9th Circuit in 2019 prevented LinkedIn from shutting down hiQ while litigation continued, ruling that the law in question likely did not apply in situations where no permission is needed to access data that users have made public. .

LinkedIn told the Supreme Court that hiQ’s software “bots” can collect data at scale, far beyond what anyone could do when viewing public profiles.

LinkedIn said in April that some of the publicly available data of its users had beenscratchedand put up for sale.

