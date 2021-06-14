Endeavor Mining debuts on the London Stock Exchange

Endeavor said the London listing marks the start of the next phase in the company’s evolution, as it will give it access to a larger pool of capital to help it consolidate its recent rapid growth.

Over the past few years, we have built a resilient business, with a high quality asset base comprised of low cost, long life assets, attractive development projects and further exploration potential. , the President and Chief Executive Officer Sébastien de Montessus, said in the statement.

The company’s shares traded up to 1,786.27 GBX and ended the day at 1,705 GBX.

The company said it did not intend to raise capital in conjunction with its new listing.

The London Stock Exchange lost its first gold company in 2019, when Randgold Resources delisted after being bought out by Barrick Gold.

Endeavor said it aims to fill the void left by Randgold, who had a similar portfolio in West Africa, which is the world’s second-largest gold-producing region.

Among the best dogs

With a market capitalization of C $ 7.63 billion (roughly $ 6.3 billion), the miner is now among the most valuable precious metals companies currently listed on the LSE. These include the Russian duo Polyus (LON: PLZL) and Polymetal International (LON: POLY), Fresnillo, focused on Mexico (LON: FRES) and his Canadian miner colleague Yamana Gold (LON: AUY).

Endeavor, which is also one of the world’s 10 largest gold miners through the acquisition of Teranga Gold in November, aims for distributions to shareholders of at least $ 500 million through 2023, payable semi-annually.