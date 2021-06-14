Enochian BioSciences Shares Double After Pre-IND For Potential HIV Treatment





By Chris Wack Enochian BioSciences Inc.’s shares doubled to $ 8.97 after the company said the United States Food and Drug Administration accepted a pre-investigation new drug request for a functional cure or treatment potential against HIV. The company said written comments are expected this fall. Share volume was 83 million shares at 12:55 p.m. ET, compared to its 65-day average volume of 258,000 shares. The stock, which has 47.8 million shares outstanding, hit its highest level in 52 weeks at $ 12.99 earlier in the session. Enochian BioSciences said the request was based on the results of a 54-year-old man living with HIV who failed to suppress the virus with antiviral treatment. The patient then achieved viral control for 255 days with an innovative treatment of Natural Killer and Gamma Delta T cells collected from another person. During the entire period, no antiviral drugs were administered, the company said. It is believed that GDT cells, a small subset of immune cells that can become infected with HIV, could be a key factor in controlling the virus. Enochian BioSciences, which owns the exclusive license to the proprietary technology, said cell therapy could be an important approach to achieve a “functional cure” of HIV, potentially allowing people infected with the virus to stop antiviral therapy for. long periods. The pre-IND submission called for the new strategy to be extended to people living with HIV who have successfully suppressed the virus through antiviral therapy. Write to Chris Wack at [email protected] (END) Dow Jones Newswires June 14, 2021 1:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. GMT) Copyright (c) 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

