5 books Bill Gates recommends for your summer reading

Bill Gates’ annual summer playlist has a theme for 2021: “The complicated relationship between humanity and nature,” he wrote in a blog post announcing the list, published Monday. “Maybe it’s because everyone’s life has been turned upside down by a virus,” writes Gates. “Or maybe it’s because I’ve spent the last two months talking about what we need to do to prevent a climate catastrophe.” Indeed, in February, Gates published “How to Avoid a Climate Catastrophe: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” highlighting the urgency of climate change and proposing a plan to address the problem. “Whatever the reason, most of the books on my summer reading list this year are about what happens when people come into conflict with the world around them,” writes Gates. “I have included an overview of how researchers are trying to undo the damage done to the planet by humans, a deep dive into how your body protects you from microscopic invaders, a president’s memoir dealing with fallout from an oil spill, and a novel about a group of ordinary people fighting to save trees. (There’s also a fascinating look at the downfall of one of America’s biggest companies.) “ Here are the five books Gates recommends for summer reading.

“Under a white sky: the nature of the future”

By Élisabeth Kolbert Author Elizabeth Kolbert is a New Yorker Pulitzer Prize writer and this is her third book after Disaster Field Notes: Man, Nature and Climate ChangeandThe sixth extinction. With this book, Kolbert examines whether human innovations can save the planet they have damaged. Kolbert delves into issues such as saving coral reefs, gene editing, and geoengineering, which involve temporary changes to the atmosphere or oceans in order to control the temperature of the earth. “I’m glad smart writers like Elizabeth remind us of the risks of trying to interfere in nature. But I wish she had also explored whether the risks are worth taking or what could be the risks. alternatives, “writes Gates in his review. of the book. But Gates says he’s probably “more optimistic” than Kolbert. “I don’t think it’s inevitable that humans will continue to degrade the environment forever. As the standard of living increases, population growth stabilizes and people begin to devote resources to preservation and maintenance. ‘cleaning up the environment,’ writes Gates. “We are also developing new ways of understanding the impact we have on nature, including computer models that can predict how mosquito populations will respond to various attempts to kill them.”

“A promised land”

By Barack Obama Gates admires the memoirs of former President Barack Obama for their skill and vulnerability. “You have to be a self-aware enough person to write a candid autobiography, something politicians aren’t exactly known for. Fortunately, President Obama isn’t like most politicians,” Gates writes in his review. “A Promised Land is a refreshingly honest book. It doesn’t try to sell itself to you or pretend it didn’t make any mistakes. It’s a great read, whatever your politics. . “ The volume goes through Obama’s life through the 2011 operation that killed Osama bin Laden. A the second volume is still coming. “Obama makes it clear that the positive aspects of work, especially the opportunity to improve life, outweigh the negative aspects,” writes Gates. “But overall, the memories left me with a surprisingly melancholy impression of what it’s like to be president. myself in the crowded streets and reintegrate into the life I had once known, ”he writes.

“Lights Out: pride, illusion and the fall of General Electric”

By Thomas Gryta and Ted Mann

“GE is a legendary company,” writes Gates. “When GE started using Microsoft software in our early days, it gave us a huge boost in the market because GE was a flagship company. “ On the Gates list, “Lights Out” takes a look at General Electric’s disgrace, as the Wall Street Journal reporters said Thomas gryta and Ted mann. “My first big takeaway is that one of GE’s biggest apparent strengths was actually one of its biggest weaknesses,” writes Gates. “For many years, investors loved GE stocks because GE’s management team has always ‘done their numbers’, meaning the company has generated earnings per share at least as high than what Wall Street analysts predicted. But there was a downside. “It turns out that the culture of doing numbers at all costs has given rise to the ‘hit theater’ and ‘revenue hunt,’ writes Gates.” In the words of Gryta and Mann, “Problems [were] hidden to preserve performance, allowing small problems to become big problems before they are detected. ‘” Gates also learned that GE was trying to do too much. “My second big takeaway from Lights Out is that GE didn’t have the talent and the right systems to bring together a dizzying array of independent businesses including film, insurance, plastics and nuclear power plants, and handle properly, ”writes Gates. “Investors accepted the idea that the company’s world-class background allowed it to run things better than anyone else, and that GE could generate consistent profits even in very cyclical markets. And GE was able to persuade people that its GPs could avoid the pitfalls that have tripped up big conglomerates in the past, ”Gates says. “In reality, these generalists often did not understand the specifics of the industries they had to manage and could not navigate the trends in their industries.”

By Richard Powers “The Overstory,” which won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, is an ode to trees through nine stories of characters whose lives are in one way or another affected. “The book made me want to learn more about trees,” writes Gates in his review. “You don’t need any special knowledge to follow the story, but it left me very curious about the subject. There is a certain elegance in the way trees fit into their ecosystems. 4,800 years! Although it is stationary. “ Narratively, “Overhistory” is different from other fiction books. “It’s not a book where everything is tied with an arc. Some characters meet and others have totally separate stories,” writes Gates. “At the end of the day, it’s not clear if you’re meant to view their actions as morally right or just a little bit crazy. (You don’t even know if any of the main characters live or die.)”

“An elegant defense: the extraordinary new science of the immune system: a story in four lives”