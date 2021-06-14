Weekly US IPO market braces for 15 deals, home DNA testing maker 23andMe shares to start trading





The US IPO market is gearing up for a dizzying week at least in terms of number of deals, with 15 companies expected to raise a total of $ 2.5 billion.

And on Tuesday, shares of consumer genetics company 23andMe are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after the company’s acquisition of the company was approved by Richard Bransons, VG Acquisition Corp., last week.

See: 23andMe goes public through merger with blank check company Richard Bransons The biggest IPO is expected to be that of San Francisco-based Lyell Immunopharm Inc. LYEL,

,

clinical stage biotechnology that develops T cell therapies for solid tumors. The company aims to offer 25 million shares priced at $ 16 to $ 18 each to raise up to $ 450 million to fund its clinical trials and research and development efforts at a valuation of nearly $ 5 billion. . Lyell has applied for listing on Nasdaq, under the symbol LYEL. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley sign the deal. The second biggest deal of the week is expected to come from Israeli customer engagement platform WalkMe Ltd. WKME,

,

which aims to raise up to $ 282 million at a valuation of $ 2.9 billion. WalkMe has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq, under the ticker WKME. The company’s code-less platform covers any application and provides businesses with a unified view and information across the organization’s entire software stack, according to Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and IPO exchange traded funds. See now: Rich IPOs for Airbnb, DoorDash CEOs Bring Influential Consulting Firms to Target Executives in Their First Shareholder Meetings Unprofitable with high net income retention, WalkMe had approximately 2,000 customers as of 3/31/21, including 155 of the Fortune 500, Renaissance said in a weekly commentary. Next is the Chinese consumer electronics company AiHuiShou International RERE,

,

which plans to raise $ 227 million for a valuation of $ 36 billion. The company has applied to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RERE. AiHuiShou International, which started out as a smartphone recycling company, operates the PJT market and the Paipai market with a mission to give a second life to all unused goods. The company has 755 online stores in 172 cities, according to its IPO documents. Read also: Chinese ridesharing company Didi files IPO with something US rivals haven’t offered: profit Verve Therapeutics Inc. VERV,

,

a biotechnology that focuses on genetic drugs for cardiovascular disease, aims to raise $ 201 million for a valuation of $ 812 million. The company has applied to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol VERV. In less than six months, Chinese tech giant Ant went from planning a successful IPO to restructuring in response to pressure from the central bank. While the United States is also targeting big tech, here’s how China is moving faster. Photographic illustration: Sharon Shi

Next on the list is German psychedelics startup ATAI Life Sciences ATAI,

,

which aims to develop new treatments for mental health disorders. We founded atai Life Sciences in 2018 in response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, as well as the emergence of therapies that may previously have been overlooked or under. -used, including psychedelics and digital therapies, the company says in its IPO documents. Atai aims to raise $ 200 million of a valuation of $ 2.3 billion to fund phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials of its most advanced programs and support further R&ED. It has applied to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol ATAI. See: Marqeta IPO: 5 Things To Know About The Fintech Company Serving Square, DoorDash And Others The remaining agreements include 8 companies active in the field of biotechnology or medical devices, including the pre-clinical biotechnology Century Therapeutics Inc. IPSC,



iPSC;

,

who said earlier Monday that he planned to offer 10.6 million shares priced at $ 18 to $ 20 each. The company has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol IPSC. JP Morgan, BofA Securities, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler sign the deal. The proceeds will be used to fund preclinical activity and research and development, as well as working capital and general corporate objectives. Outside of health care, Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. AOMR Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust,

,

which focuses on buying and investing in senior loans to high-quality, unqualified mortgage borrowers, which it sources from its mortgage platform. Angel Oak has applied to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AOMR. See: The parent of William Morris Endeavors IPO: 5 things to know about the entertainment giant Digital Financial Services Provider AMTD Digital Inc. HKD,



aims to raise $ 120 million of a valuation of $ 1.4 billion to fund license applications, acquisitions, IT infrastructure and human resources. The company, which operates in Asia, has applied to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HKD. Don’t miss: IPO Honest Co .: 5 things to know about Jessica Albas Clean Baby, Beauty and Household Company before it goes public The IPO of the Renaissance IPO ETF,

+ 0.68%

was up 1.2% on Monday, but has fallen 0.2% over the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 13%.

