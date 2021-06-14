Harnessing the Wind: Historic Offshore Wind Project Now Producing Power Off the Virginia Beach Coast

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Dominion Energy is investing billions of dollars to change the energy equation in Hampton Roads, Virginia and the United States as a whole.

This includes moving away from fossil fuels for clean energy from wind and sun.

10 On Your Side was recently invited by the energy company to visit the wind farm, which is producing power for the first time.

Wind turbines stand out in the distance like majestic structures. As you approach below, you can hear the hum.

27 miles off Virginia Beach on the RudeeWhaler, Captain Charlie is at the helm. We are the first team to show wind turbines online and provide power to the people of Hampton Roads.

It takes about two hours to reach the site of the wind turbine.

Along the way, Christina Trapani, the first male, noticed a helium balloon transformed into number 2 floating in the water.

Captain Charie turns around and Trapani is ready with the stretched net to pick up the ball that was part of a graduation or birthday party. As the balloon climbs aboard, the small crew applaud Trapani.

These things are very dangerous for marine life.

She would catch more debris on the way back.

In the distance you can see the DominionEnergys Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. Two wind turbines are part of a pilot program laying out a plan for bigger things to come.

These blades rotate with the wind and with that movement they generate electricity… the fuel for that is the wind, ”said KevinCarroll, Director of Operations Maintenance for Dominion. ” It’s free. It’s available. It’s clean and there are really no carbon emissions generating electricity.

The two turbines produce enough electricity for 3,000 homes, and that electricity travels through submarine cables to an existing substation at Camp Pendleton. This is just the start, as there will be 180 of the 14 megawatt turbines. They will begin to ascend in the spring of 2024, with completion expected two years later.

Dominion is investing $ 8 billion in offshore wind power, and when completed, the project will provide enough electricity for 660,000 homes.

They produce power that goes through an earth connection that goes to a switching station, that goes to a substation, and then it’s put on the grid, ”Carroll adds.

The network is located at the Fentress substation in Chesapeake.

Potential routes for providing wind power to Fentress will be determined by citizen feedback during in-person open houses. Here is that information:

We want to see what the impact will be on our neighbors, ”adds Carroll. “We want to make sure that we can bring this energy to earth with minimal disruption in anyone’s life.

Dominion says these are the first turbines in federal waters in U.S. history, and of all proposed wind farms along the east coast except the one in Rhode Island, the two turbines are the the only ones currently online to generate electricity.

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced that the project will be among the first in the country to use a new federal licensing process to accelerate offshore wind development.

Northam’s office said the Bureau of Offshore Energy Management (BOEM) and the North Atlantic Division of the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) recently announced a new agreementto provide the agencies with additional scientific and technical resources to assess offshore wind projects.

With tens of thousands of jobs at stake, we need everyone involved to make it happen for Virginia, said Congresswoman Elaine Luria, who launched theCongressional Offshore Wind Caucusin March. I am grateful to Governor Northam for bringing together the Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to expedite the licensing process, and I am proud to support our Virginia Senators to help bring the line across. arrived at this project.

Back on the water, we weren’t the only crew that day. Two men on a fishing boat were positioned under one of the turbines, and it is one of the hooks of the project.

It’s a fishing destination with tons of fish at the base of the 500ft monopiles.

This is Virginia’s project. You can go out here and fish in the turbines, and in fact the foundation acts like a great man-made reef.

And let’s not forget the jobs generated.

During the construction phase, we will create 900 new jobs and during the operation and maintenance phase, 1,100 new jobs.

Who helps train the workforce?

Centura College, Norfolk will provide 600 certified wind technicians.

They will work on several types of simulators, ”Michael Lanouette, vice president of administration, told CenturaColleges. “One of them is learning to ride a simulation drilling system, to understand the different components of the turbines behind me. How electrical parts work, how mechanical parts work, how hydraulic parts work.

Carroll summed it up this way: It’s important because it’s a step in the direction where we’re looking to remove carbon emissions from our grid… it’s a big deal because we’re bringing in clean energy and renewable to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Dominion Energy wants to hear from youon potential routes to transport wind power from the sea to the shore, and then to the electricity grid for domestic use.

The will be two open doors in person June 22 and 24.