New SEC Chairman Proposes To Limit Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plans, Citing Real Cracks In SEC Insider Trading Enforcement | Baker





The US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) plans to significantly limit the affirmative defense that protects company executives from SEC lawsuits for insider trading when they buy or sell stocks on their own. business. In 2000, the SEC enacted Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to address the issue that corporate insiders need to trade shares of their company, but inevitably have important information that cannot be accessed by the public. public. Rule 10b5-1 provides an affirmative defense to insider trading claims for insiders who set up trading plans, called 10b5-1 plans, to schedule future trades in their own company’s shares in good faith, before become aware of material non-public information. On Monday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said these 10b5-1 plans “have led to real cracks in our insider trading regime” and called on SEC staff to recommend ways to “freshen up “Rule 10b5-1.[1] President Gensler, who was sworn in in April,[2] made the following four critiques of Rule 10b5-1. First, the current 10b5-1 plans do not require a cooling off period before insiders can complete their first trades, which some bad actors may see as a loophole to participate in insider trading. Citing research findings that 14% of restricted stock sales in 10b5-1 plans occur in the first month after the plan is adopted and 40% in the first two months, President Gensler proposed to impose a cooling-off period of four to six months.[3] Second, there is no limit as to when 10b5-1 plans can be canceled, which has the “backwards” effect of allowing insiders to cancel plans based on non-public information. important. So President Gensler has asked SEC staff to review the limits on when and how plans can be canceled.[4] Third, there are no mandatory disclosure requirements for 10b5-1 plans. Chairman Gensler suggested that greater disclosure by insiders regarding the adoption, modification and terms of the 10b5-1 plans could boost investor confidence in the markets.[5] Fourth, there is no limit to the number of 10b5-1 plans insiders can adopt, allowing them to enter into multiple plans, choose from favorable plans, and cancel unfavorable plans as they see fit. President Gensler has asked SEC staff to consider whether there should be a limit to the number of 10b5-1 plans.[6] The president warned that “[i]If insiders do not act in good faith when using 10b5-1 plans, those plans will not offer them an affirmative defense, ”and SEC staff will use all the tools in their toolkit to find out. ensure that it identifies and punishes abuses of 10b5-1 regime.[7] These remarks and the underlying sentiments may indicate that the SEC will review the current 10b5-1 plans to determine whether they were entered into and implemented in good faith. We recommend that companies and executives subject to Rule 10b5-1 plans consult their attorney for advice on how to ensure compliance when adopting, executing, or amending 10b5- plans. 1, and react proactively to these proposed changes. [1] Gary Gensler, President, US Sec. & Ex. Comm’n, Remarks prepared at the CFO Network Summit (June 7, 2021), available at https://www.sec.gov/news/speech/gensler-cfo-network-2021-06-07.

[2] Jonathan R. Barr, John J. Carney, Kevin R. Edgar, Jimmy Fokas, Teresa Goody Guillén, Bari R. Nadworny, Michelle N. Tanney, BakerHostetler, The future of SEC enforcement under the Biden administration (April 16, 2021), available at https://www.bakerlaw.com/alerts/the-future-of-sec-enforcement-under-the-biden-administration.

[3] Gary Gensler, President, US Sec. & Ex. Comm’n, Remarks prepared at the CFO Network Summit (June 7, 2021), available at https://www.sec.gov/news/speech/gensler-cfo-network-2021-06-07.

[4] Username.

[5] Username.

[6] Username.

[7] Username.

