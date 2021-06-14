Notice of cash offer to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares of Bank of America Corporation at $ 47.00 net per share by Tutanota LLC

This announcement is neither an offer to buy nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Shares (as defined below). The Offer (as defined below) is made only by the Offer to Purchase (as defined below), dated June 14, 2021, and the related Letter of Transmittal (as defined below) ) and its modifications or supplements. The offer is not made to (and offers will not be accepted from or on behalf of) holders of shares in any jurisdiction in which the presentation of the offer or the acceptance of the offer would not be in conformity. securities, “blue sky” or other laws of that jurisdiction or any administrative or legal action under them. The Buyer (as defined below) may, at its discretion, take such steps as it deems necessary to present the Offer to holders of Shares in that jurisdiction. In jurisdictions where applicable laws require that the offer be made by an authorized broker or broker, the offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of the purchaser by one or more registered brokers or brokers authorized under the laws of that country. jurisdiction to be designated by Buyer.

Notice of cash offer to purchase

Up to 1,000,000 common shares

by Bank of America Corporation

at

$ 47.00 net per share

through Tutanota SARL

Tutanota LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Purchaser”), proposes to purchase up to 1,000,000 outstanding common shares, with a par value of $ 0.01 per share, or less. of shares which may be properly deposited and not properly withdrawn (the “Shares”), of Bank of America Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), at a purchase price of $ 47.00 per share ( the “Offer Price”), net to the seller in cash, without interest and less applicable withholding taxes, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Offer to Purchase, dated June 14, 2021 ( the “Offer to Purchase”), and in the related Letter of Transmittal (the “Letter of Transmittal” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer”). Depositary Shareholders whose Shares are registered in their name and who deposit directly with Tutanota LLC, the custodian of the Offer (the “Custodian”), will not be required to pay any brokerage fees or commissions or, except as such. as indicated in the letter of transmittal, the transfer rights on the purchase of shares by the buyer under the offer. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker, bank or other institution should consult that institution as to whether it will charge service fees or commissions.

THE OFFER, THE PRORATORY PERIOD AND THE RIGHTS OF WITHDRAWAL EXPIRE ON 5: 12:00 AM NEW YORK TIME, FRIDAY, JULY 16, 2021, EXCEPT EXTENSION OR EARLY TERMINATION OF THE OFFER.

The Offer is not conditional on the deposit of a minimum number of Shares; however, the Offer is conditional on the satisfaction or waiver (if applicable) of a number of conditions set out in the Offer to purchase, including, among others, the closing price of the Shares on the Stock Exchange of New York on the last full trading day before the Expiration Date in excess of the Bid Price and the Buyer obtains all necessary financing to fund the Buyer’s financial obligations arising out of the Offer. ACCORDINGLY, THE OFFER PRICE THAT SHAREHOLDERS RECEIVE IN THE OFFER WILL LIKELY BE LOWER THAN THE MARKET PRICE FOR THE SHARES. The term “Expiry Date” means 5:00 p.m. New York time on Friday, July 16, 2021, unless the Buyer has extended the period during which the Offer is open, in which case the term “Date expiration ”means the date and time of expiry of the Offer thus extended. As of the date of this offer to purchase, the buyer believes that the shares are undervalued and plans to extend the offer for successive periods of 45 to 180 days until the market price of the shares exceeds. the price of the offer. During such an extension, the deposit of your shares may be withdrawn. Subject to the conditions set out in the offer to purchase and to applicable law, the buyer expressly reserves the right, at any time, at its sole discretion, to waive, in whole or in part, any condition of the ‘offer, or to modify the conditions of the Offer. If the Buyer makes a material change to the terms of the Offer or to the information relating to the Offer or waives any material condition of the Offer, the Buyer may be required under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), to extend the offer up to 10 additional business days. Information required to be disclosed under the Exchange Act is contained in the Offer to Purchase and is incorporated herein by reference. Any extension, delay, waiver or material modification of the Offer will be followed as quickly as possible by a public announcement thereof, which announcement in the event of an extension must be made no later than 9:00 a.m. New York time. , the working day following the expiration date otherwise provided in accordance with applicable law.

The Offer is not made for the purpose of acquiring or influencing control of the activities of the Company. In order to deposit Shares, the documents, signatures or information described in the Offer to Purchase must be received by the Custodian on or before the Expiry Date. Shares deposited under the Offer may be withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Date and, unless accepted for payment under the Offer, may also be withdrawn at any time after the Expiration. date which falls two weeks after the expiration date, as it may be extended, unless such Shares have already been accepted for payment, in each case in accordance with the procedures described in the Offer to Purchase. If, on the Expiration Date, more than 1,000,000 Shares are validly deposited and not properly withdrawn, the Buyer, on the terms and subject to the terms of the Offer, will accept payment and pay only $ 1. 000,000 shares on a pro rata basis, with adjustments to avoid purchases of fractional shares.

The Offer was launched without having obtained the prior approval or recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Company. Neither the approval nor the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Company is required under applicable law for this public tender offer operation to be initiated or completed.

Under no circumstances will interest on the Offering Price of the Shares be paid to the shareholders of the Company, regardless of the late payment of these Shares. If, as of June 14, 2021, the Company declares or pays a cash dividend on the Shares or other distribution on the Shares, or issues in respect of the Shares additional Shares, shares of any other class of capital – shares, other voting rights, securities or securities convertible or exchangeable for, or rights, warrants or options, conditional or not, to acquire, any of the aforementioned items, payable or distributable to shareholders of record at a date prior to the transfer of the shares purchased under the Offer to Purchase or its agent or assignee in the Company’s share transfer records, then, subject to the provisions of Section 12 “Certain Conditions of the offer ”, (a) the offer price will be reduced by the amount of any dividend or cash distribution and (b) all such dividends, distributions or non-cash issues to be received by shareholders. The bidders will (1) be received and held by the bidding shareholders on behalf of the Purchaser and shall be to be delivered and transferred promptly by each bidder shareholder to Tutanota LLC, in its capacity as depositary of the Bid, on behalf of the Buyer, accompanied by appropriate transfer documentation, or (2) be exercised for the benefit of the Buyer, in which case the proceeds of such exercise will be immediately returned to the Buyer.

The receipt of cash as payment for Shares in connection with the Offer will constitute a taxable transaction for United States federal income tax purposes. For a summary of the material US federal income tax consequences of the Offer, see the Offer to Purchase. Each holder of Shares should consult their own tax advisor with respect to the US federal tax consequences of the Offer in light of their particular circumstances, as well as any federal inheritance, donation or other tax consequences that may arise under the laws of the Offer. any US, local, state, or federal or non-US tax jurisdiction and the possible effects of changes to such tax laws.

Upon request, the Offer to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal and other relevant documents will be mailed to registered holders of Shares and provided to dealers, brokers, banks, trust companies and similar persons whose names or names of on the list of shareholders of the Company or, where applicable, who are registered as participants in the listing of positions in securities of a clearing agency, for subsequent transmission to the beneficial owners of the Shares. The Offer to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal contain important information that should be read before making any decision regarding the Offer. Questions regarding the Offer and requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and all other tender offer documents may be directed to Tutanota LLC at (888) 519 -8569 or [email protected], and copies will be provided promptly at the expense of the purchaser.

June 14, 2021