Business
ERCOT shocks Texans again with yet another opinion on energy conservation
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) again surprised Texas electricity customers on Monday when it issued a new warning about potentially insufficient generation capacity. The quasi-public agency blamed the need to issue the warning over a significant number of forced production outages and potential record power usage for the month of June, and called on Texans to reduce fuel consumption as much as possible. electricity until Friday, June 18.
Texans are well used to receiving such warnings in July and August, when temperatures statewide are at their hottest and demand at its peak. But Monday’s ERCOT notice, coming just two months after similar warnings during the balmy April, was another shock to the collective system as the schedule has yet to officially hit the hour mark yet. summer.
Texas is currently in the middle of a heat wave as a ridge of high pressure has positioned itself over the state since June 9. However, the heat is certainly not unprecedented for the vast region, and ERCOT, other state officials and power producers have had more than enough time to adequately prepare for the months of been in high demand.
ERCOT data indicated that 11,000 megawatts of generating capacity is currently offline for repairs and maintenance, well above the 3,600 MW normally offline for this time of year. A similar situation existed on April 13-14, when ERCOT was forced to issue similar warnings of insufficient production capacity during two of the mildest weather days of the year so far. The guidelines under which ERCOT operates require it to automatically approve offline applications if they are received from producers at least 45 days in advance, an additional feature of Texas’ deregulated market system that effectively increases its level of instability. .
It is important to note that none of this surprises ERCOT. Just a month ago, the agency released a report on an analysis it had done that projected potential events on the grid for this summer. Warren Lasher, Senior Director of ERCOT System Planning, published the next sum of this study the conclusions:
In three of the four main scenarios, we plan to meet peak customer demands while maintaining normal operating conditions, Lasher said. It is only in the fourth main scenario, which reflects the potential for very low wind generation on the summer peak day only in this scenario, that we should expect to have to enter emergency conditions in order to maintain reliability while meeting peak demand.
So if the wind stops blowing in West Texas, which it does regularly, even during the summer months, then the grid has a problem. Given that 3,000 of the 11,000 MW offline on Monday were from renewables, the vast majority of which in Texas comes from wind power, it looks like Mr. Lashers’ fourth main scenario has come a little earlier than expected.
Some generators in Texas and advocates of renewable energies continue to push the fiction that the Texas grid does not lack adequate production capacity (natural gas or coal). The fact that ERCOT had to issue insufficient capacity warnings three times before even the start of summer would seem to any disinterested observer to indicate otherwise.
Sadly, the members of the Texas legislature did little to address the real issues affecting the network during their regular session which ended in late May. Likewise, unfortunately, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott broke his promise to all Texans in February to recall the legislature in special session if it did not act to address the lingering problems of the United States. grids. As a result, the Texans are hopeful that ERCOT somehow manages to keep the lights and air conditioners running when the heat really sets in in July and August.
Hope is not a plan, and the Texas power grid is certainly unreliable in any way. ERCOT may soon change its name. This R word no longer seems appropriate.
