Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,157.65, up 19.30 points.) Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 28 cents, or 0.62 percent, to $ 45.53 on 28.5 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up $ 1.16, or 2.4 percent, to $ 49.43 on 17 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Down 89 cents, or 1.44%, to $ 60.77 on 13.1 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 15 cents, or 0.61%, to $ 24.59 on 12.9 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 0.86 percent, to $ 30.63 on 9.7 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.17 percent, to $ 12.17 on nine million shares. Companies in the news: Air Canada (TSX: AC). Down 21 cents to $ 28.34. Air Canada has announced a list of new international routes that will be part of its freight service expansion this fall. The Canadian airline said Monday that cargo-only trips will depart primarily from Toronto starting in October and connect the city to Miami; Quito, Ecuador; Lima, Peru; and Mexico City. The new flights will also mark Air Canada’s first cargo trips to Guadalajara, Mexico. The company announced last year that it would convert several of its retired Boeing 767s to cargo planes as part of its cargo strategy. Halifax, St. Johns, NL, Madrid and Frankfurt will be added to the list of cargo destinations by early 2022 as more freighters enter service, the airline said. The new freighters will improve its ability to transport goods, including automotive and aerospace parts, oil and gas equipment, perishables, pharmaceuticals and other goods. Air Canada spokesman Kevin Mio said in an emailed statement Monday that the airline’s cargo arm has operated more than 9,000 cargo-only flights since entering the industry in March 2020. Walter Spracklin, an analyst for RBC Capital Markets, said in a note to investors that the company believes the recent announcement will allow Air Canada to benefit from a growing shift in international air cargo. Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Down 52 cents or 6.5 percent to $ 7.50. Hexo Corp. reported a loss of $ 20.7 million in its most recent quarter, compared to a loss of $ 19.5 million in the same quarter last year. The cannabis company said the loss was 17 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, down from a loss of 26 cents per diluted share a year earlier, when it had fewer shares in circulation. Net income totaled $ 22.7 million, compared to $ 22.1 million in the same quarter last year. Hexo made a series of acquisitions this year with the aim of increasing its market share. Last month, Hexo announced a deal to buy cannabis producer Redecan for $ 925 million in cash and stock as well as another deal to buy 48North Cannabis Corp. for $ 50 million. In February, he announced that he would spend $ 235 million to buy Zenabis Global Inc. and its brands Namaste, Re-Up, Blazery and Founders Reserve. Recipe Unlimited Corp. (TSX: RECP). Down 17 cents to $ 22.17. Recipe Unlimited Corp. said it had signed an agreement to sell its Milestones restaurant chain to Quebec-based Foodtastic Inc. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available. Recipe chief executive Frank Hennessey said the deal helps the company further streamline its portfolio to focus on big brands. Company banners include Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana’s, Kelsey’s, East Side Mario’s and New York Fries. Foodtastic, a franchisor of several restaurant brands, bought the Second Cup Coffee Co. chain from Aegis Brands Inc. earlier this year. Some of its other restaurant brands include Au Coq, La Belle et La Boeuf, Monza, Carlos & Pepe’s, Souvlaki Bar and Nickels. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 14, 2021. The Canadian Press

