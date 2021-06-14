Oil stabilizes after hitting 2-year high as demand hopes to keep up with supply growth





NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices ended virtually unchanged on Monday, after hitting their highest levels in more than two years, growing U.S. crude production and delayed reopening of COVID-19 in Great Britain having dampened expectations of growth in fuel demand and tight supplies. FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing Oil Hub in Cushing, Oklahoma March 24, 2016. REUTERS / Nick Oxford The market reacted negatively to a US Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast that shale oil production, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US production, is expected to increase by about 38,000 barrels per year. day (bpd) in July to reach around 7.8 million barrels per day. bpd. We started off strong on hope that the demand situation would gain momentum as COVID vaccinations were high, said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Then the EIA report took our breath away. Brent gained 17 cents to $ 72.86 a barrel. Earlier in the session, it hit $ 73.64 per barrel, its highest since April 2019. US West Texas Intermediate fell 3 cents to $ 70.88 a barrel, after hitting $ 71.78 a barrel earlier, its highest level since October 2018. The International Energy Agency said on Friday it expected global demand to return to pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2022, faster than expected. The IEA has urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC +, to increase production to meet demand. OPEC + has restricted production to support prices after the pandemic wiped out demand in 2020, maintaining strong compliance with targets agreed in May. Auto traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels in North America and much of Europe, and more planes are in the air as anti-coronavirus lockdowns and other restrictions are relaxed. However, Britain delayed plans to lift most of the month-long remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Monday evening, due to the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant. [nL2N2NW091] Heavy maintenance seasons in Canada and the North Sea have also driven prices down, said Louise Dickson, analyst at Rystad Energy. The company estimates that approximately 330,000 b / d of oil and condensate supply is offline in Canada’s oil sands projects, as well as 370,000 b / d offline in the North Sea. Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; additional reports by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos