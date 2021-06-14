Texas grid asks residents to save electricity as heat wave hits





The Texas power grid operator warned residents to reduce electricity use “as much as possible” for the rest of the week, as several days of heat exceeding 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32C), combined with blackouts. production, could put a strain on the network even before the summer officially starts. Monday’s warning from the Texas Electric Reliability Council (ERCOT) comes after the state suffered days of power outages in an unusual cold snap that left millions of people without power across the country. ‘State in February. The freeze highlighted the difficulties power grids can have when faced with unexpected weather conditions. California also urged residents on Monday to prepare for the possibility of saving energy in the coming days due to the heat. Read more Electricity prices have skyrocketed in California, reaching their highest levels since February, with several hot days expected this week in the western and southwestern United States. In Texas, real-time ERCOT prices have soared to over $ 2,000 per megawatt hour at several rate centers, due to growing demand. ERCOT has come under heavy criticism amid a freeze on its network design, which does not pay operators to keep power generation ready in an emergency. The grid’s board of directors resigned due to public pressure following the power outages, even after several board members defended the grid’s performance. Parts of Texas are expected to see the temperature rise above 100 degrees F (37.8 degrees Celsius) during the week leading up to the official start of summer on June 20. ERCOT was “supposed to have enough reserves to meet peak demand this summer, but here we are in mid-June with the first wave of high temperatures and they are already looking for conservation,” said Matt Smith, research director. on commodities at ClipperData, a provider of commodity data and analytics. “It doesn’t bode well for the coming months,” Smith said. ERCOT said more than 11,000 megawatts (MW) of production was down due to repairs. The grid operator said peak demand could exceed 73,000 MW on Monday, which could strain the grid’s ability to generate electricity for customers. “It’s unusual for this early summer season,” said Woody Rickerson, ERCOT vice president of network planning and operations, of the number of outages. Texas is the only state in the continental United States to have an independent and isolated grid, which allows it to escape federal regulation but limits its ability to draw back-up electricity from other networks. ERCOT also operates the only major US grid that does not have a capacity market – a system that provides payments to operators to be on standby to provide electricity during severe weather events. Monday’s peak load forecast could exceed 73,000 MW, ERCOT said, adding that the peak demand record for June is 69,123 MW set on June 27, 2018. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

