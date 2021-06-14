SEC puts more emphasis on 10b5-1 rule plans What should businesses do now? | Knowledge





On June 7, 2021, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, expressed concern about potential abuses of rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act and announced that he planned to revise the rule.1 The agency followed up with an updated regulatory program that signals the proposed new rules could arrive before the end of the year. Rule 10b5-1 provides an affirmative defense against insider trading for insiders and companies to buy and sell company stock as long as they adopt their trading plans in good faith and without being in possession of information. important non-public. These agreements generally involve periodic sales according to a schedule determined at the start of the plan, sometimes in combination with the granting to a third party (usually a broker) of exclusive discretion over certain aspects of the transactions. However, academic studies have claimed that some executives are using 10b5-1 plans to engage in opportunistic, large-scale selling of company shares.2 SEC enforcement actions regarding Rule 10b5-1 are limited and none are recent. Concerns about the potential abuse of Rule 10b5-1 trading plans are not new. Last year, then SEC Chairman Jay Clayton raised questions about the use of 10b5-1 plans, when those plans overlap with the company’s share buybacks, and recommended a period mandatory waiting after adoption, modification or termination of a 10b5-1 plan. .3 In 2019, the US House of Representatives introduced bipartisan legislation that would have required the SEC to explore and possibly implement amendments to 10b5-1.4 Additionally, publications such as the Wall Street Journal have expressed concerns over the years, citing specific circumstances of alleged abuse, such as directors using 10b5-1 plans to mass sell their shares in a short period of time. .5 President Gensler listed five areas he asked staff to consider for potential reforms: Cooling period: President Gensler recommended a cooling off period during which insiders or companies adopt 10b5-1 plans before they can perform a first trade. He noted, with approval, that the four to six month proposals received support from former President Clayton and current Commissioners Caroline Crenshaw and Allison Herren Lee. We note that while cooling off periods are common in our experience, they are generally much shorter than four to six months.

Limitations on Cancellation of Plans 10b5-1: President Gensler has asked staff to consider limits on when and how plans can be canceled, as there is currently no regulatory prohibition against canceling a 10b5-1 plan while in possession important non-public information.

Mandatory disclosure requirements: There are no disclosure requirements for 10b5-1 plans, and President Gensler recommends disclosure for adoption, modification and conditions of Rule 10b5-1 plans.

No limits on the number of shots 10b5-1: Insiders can currently subscribe to multiple plans, allowing them to cancel, change, or choose the most beneficial plan to rely on for sales.

Share buybacks: President Gensler has asked staff to consider reforms that address the relationship between 10b5-1 plans and corporate share buybacks. Key takeaways and considerations for business now Some of these recommendations are already considered best practices for those adopting a 10b5-1 plan. President Gensler’s comments signal the likelihood of a short-term regulatory proposal or a request for public comment and increased scrutiny of trade and policies related to the 10b5-1 plans. In particular, President Gensler noted that when insiders reverse and change plans, it raises the question of whether the plan was entered into in good faith. Businesses should prepare by reviewing their policies and practices related to using 10b5-1 plans to protect the business and its insiders if the SEC investigates. We note that the increased use of data analytics by the SEC Enforcement Division could be used to identify executive anomalous transactions, including in accordance with 10b5-1 plans. 1 President Gary Gensler, Notes Prepared CFO Network Summit, US Securities and Exchange Commission (June 7, 2021), https://www.sec.gov/news/speech/gensler-cfo-network-2021-06-07.

2 See for example, David F. Larcker, et al., Playing with the system: three “red flags” of potential abuse 10b5-1 (Rock Center for Corp. Governance at Stan. U. Working Paper forthcoming), https://ssrn.com/abstract=3769567.

3 Letter from Jay Clayton, Chairman of the SEC, to Rep. Brad Sherman, Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee (September 14, 2020) (https://www.sec.gov/files/clayton-letter-to-chairman-sherman-20200914.pdf).

4 See Barry W. Rashkover et al., US House Introduces Biparty Bill To Restrict 10b5-1 Rule Negotiating Plans, Sidley Austin LLP (January 23, 2019), https://www.sidley.com/en/insights/newsupdates/2019/01/house-introduces-bipartisan-bill.

5 See Susan Pulliam and Rob Barry, Directors take shelter in trading plans, The Wall Street Journal (April 24, 2013), https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424127887323696404578300073046959086; see also Jean Eaglesham and Rob Barry, Trading plans under fire, The Wall Street Journal (December 13, 2012), https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424127887324296604578177734024394950.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos