SEC 2021 regulatory list: ESG, cyber risk governance among the highlights | Item

The SEC on Friday released its spring 2021 regulatory list, which is full of regulatory proposals that would improve ESG reporting for public companies in areas such as climate change, board diversity, human capital management and cybersecurity risk governance.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and agency staff have expressed their belief that state-owned companies should disclose more information to investors about how climate change is affecting their bottom line and what these companies are doing to reduce their carbon footprint. For now, the bulk of the proposed regulations are nothing more than a wishlist, with a one-sentence explanation of the rule-making that the agency intends to pursue.

The division [of Corporation Finance] considers recommending to the Commission to propose changes to the rules in order to improve the information provided by registrants regarding the risks and opportunities related to the climate of issuers, says the proposal for a possible rule on the publication of information on the change climate. Businesses will be interested to hear more details, such as whether the SEC defines climate change risks and chooses an established metric that businesses can use to measure their progress.

Ditto for the disclosure rules for board diversity and human capital management: they will be proposed, according to the SEC, with more information to follow.

The appearance of cybersecurity risk governance on the list of proposed rules should raise eyebrows, as the SEC has not spoken much on this issue since Gensler was installed as president of the agency. By officially pursuing a disclosure rule on cybersecurity risk governance, this would be an amendment to the existing rules. It’s almost certainly a reaction to the wave of recent cyberattacks against US businesses and government agencies, including high-profile ransomware attacks against Colonial Pipeline and a meat producer. JBS United States.

Prior to Genslers’ arrival, the SEC had laid the groundwork for rules related to climate change and ESG, creating a new post of senior advisor on ESG and climate change and a task force that will look into the issues, among other announcements.

The SEC said it will also propose a rule for investment firms and investment advisers on ESG-related claims and disclosures regarding certain funds. The rule will almost certainly strengthen requirements on what companies should disclose about how funds promoted as being driven by ESG-related factors work and whether their marketing materials match the procedures in place.

Gensler has been outspoken during his short tenure about using rules to address identified market weaknesses exposed by the meme stock craze, including the effect on the market of short sellers, gamification of purchases. actions and payment of the order flow. All of these issues are reflected in the proposed rules.

The SEC will also take a close look at Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) to determine if they are structured in a way that favors some investors over others and whether the agency should be doing something to protect all investors from SPAC.

To fulfill our mission of protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly and efficient markets, and facilitating capital formation, the SEC has a lot of regulatory work ahead of us, Gensler said in a statement. Press release that accompanied the regulatory list. I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners and dedicated staff to propose and finalize rules that will strengthen our markets, increase transparency and protect investors.

The SEC regulatory list also represents a promise by the agency to complete implementation of some of the 11 rules of the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 that are still unfinished, including reform of sales disclosure to overdraft (section 929Xa), conflicts of interest relating to certain securitizations (section 621) and listing standards for the recovery of wrongly awarded indemnities (section 954).

Gensler made finishing Dodd-Frank’s remaining rules a priority during his tenure as Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.