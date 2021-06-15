G Squared Ascend II Inc.Announces Price of $ 125 Million Initial Public Offering





CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / –G Squared Ascend II Inc. (“G Squared Ascend II” or the “Company”) has announced the price of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at a price of $ 10.00 per unit for total gross proceeds of $ 125 million. The Units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 15, 2021 under the symbol “GSQB.U”. Each unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company and one third of a redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share at a price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin to trade separately, the Company expects its Class A common shares and warrants to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “GSQB” and “GSQB. .W “, respectively. UBS Investment Bank acts as the sole accounting manager for the initial public offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. G Squared Ascend II is a blank check company, also commonly known as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company or SPAC, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempt company for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business. association with one or more companies. While G Squared Ascend II may pursue an initial goal of business combination in any industry or industry, it intends to focus on opportunities that fall under six main megatrends: Software-as- a-Service, Online Marketplaces, Mobility 2.0 / Logistics, Fintech / Insurtech, New Age Media and / or Sustainability. G Squared Ascend II was founded by Larry Aschebrook, who also founded G Squared Equity Management LP (“G Squared”), and by Ward Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. The public offer is made only by means of a prospectus. Where available, copies of the G Squared Ascend II prospectus may be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website atwww.sec.govor from UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY10019, by phone at 888-827-7275 or by email at[email protected]. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 14, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws on the securities of such state or jurisdiction. About G squared:

Our sponsor is a subsidiary of G Squared, an SEC registered investment adviser and venture capital fund manager founded in 2011 by Larry Aschebrook. G Squared has 27 professionals in four offices, Chicago, IL, San Francisco, CA, Greenwich, Connecticut, and Zurich, Switzerland, and has deployed over $ 2 billion of capital across multiple funds, separately managed accounts and co-investment vehicles focused on growth opportunities in the global tech industry. Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds from such offering. No guarantee can be given that the initial public offering will be carried out under the conditions described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to many conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the company registration statement and the prospectus for the initial public offering. of the company filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website,www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. Contact:

Antonia Korduba

[email protected] SOURCE G Squared Ascend II Inc.

