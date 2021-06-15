North Dakota, the nation’s second-largest oil producer, feels the heat of New Mexico





Recent issues published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) found that New Mexico had already reached second place in the national rankings with record production in March, the latest figures available for that state. But these figures show a considerable deviation from data published directly oil regulators from both states. According to a comparison of recent reports from the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division and the New Mexico Oil Conservation Administration, the Southwest State’s March production was still 57,573 barrels per day lower than Dakota. North. “New Mexico is moving like gangbusters,” Lynn Helms, North Dakota’s top oil regulator, said in a monthly production report on Monday, June 14. “At best, we are in a running race.” Oil-rich Texas has long dominated the top of the national production rankings, but North Dakota has maintained its second place since 2012, when horizontal drilling developments in the Bakken and Three Forks formations propelled the ‘State beyond Alaska. The recent competition is largely the result of big production gains in New Mexico, which pumped out more oil in recent years and hit its biggest monthly increase on record in March, according to the EIA. North Dakota’s production has rebounded more regularly from pandemic lows this year. North Dakota produced about 1.1 million barrels of oil per day in April, the state’s latest figures available, up about 1% from March, the month being compared to New Mexico. “Of course, there’s no winter there. Not like us,” said Helms, who noted the production setbacks North Dakota tends to face during cold months like March. But Helms noted that the state also recently lost a hydraulic fracturing crew, leaving eight active crews currently working in the state. If that number doesn’t start to rise, Helms said New Mexico is likely to overtake North Dakota in the national rankings. Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority, said the EIA may rely on estimates for some state production figures, which may explain the discrepancy with estimates at the level of the ‘State. Data coming directly from state regulators is probably the most accurate, he said. An EIA analyst did not respond to a Forum voicemail message Monday evening asking for more details on the agency’s data. “Definitely not to take anything away from New Mexico,” said Kringstad, who predicted Bakken production would resume during the warmer months. “North Dakota, at least as far as I’m concerned, is still the second largest oil producer in the country.” New Mexico’s recent surge came despite a nationwide moratorium on new federal land drilling leases put in place with the start of President Joe Biden’s administration, a rule that affects much of the state of South West. More than a third of New Mexico is federal land, compared to just under 4% of North Dakota. Helms added that competition between states for oil production goes beyond bragging rights. Venture capital firms have historically favored investment in states that top the production rankings, and leadership status can also provide useful influence when the state “wants to show a little strength.” in federal rules ”. Helms also noted that North Dakota may look to apply some of that muscle soon, hinting that the state may join a litigation against the federal government over the federal moratorium on leases in the coming weeks. “We are raising the bar,” he said. Readers can contact Forum reporter Adam Willis, a member of the Report for America body, at [email protected]

