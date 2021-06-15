Texas power grid faces second conservation alert since deadly February blackout

DALLAS (AP) As summer dawned, the power grid operator for most of Texas issued its second conservation alert on Monday since the fatal outage in February, calling on users to reduce their energy use until ‘to Friday to avoid an emergency.

The Energy Reliability Council of Texas said numerous forced generation outages and record demand in June have squeezed electricity supply. He urges users to lower thermostats to 78 degrees and avoid using large electrical appliances until demand decreases at the end of the day.

ERCOT predicted peak demand on its 73,000 megawatt system, well above the June record of 69,123 megawatts set between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on June 27, 2018. However, at 2:30 p.m. Monday, 12,178 megawatts 86,862 megawatts of generating capacity networks were offline, ERCOT said, leaving a capacity reserve margin of around 2,000 megawatts.

We will conduct an in-depth analysis with production owners to determine why so many units are out of service, said Woody Rickerson, ERCOT’s vice president of network planning and operations, in a statement. It is unusual for this start of the summer season.

Notice:To counter the climate catastrophe, repair carbon markets

ERCOT spokeswoman Leslie Sopko said 9,066 megawatts of unused capacity came from steam generators fueled by gas, coal or nuclear fission.

were currently seeing three to four times the number of forced thermals [steam-powered] Production crashes on our system that we would generally expect to see at this time of year, Sopko said on an afternoon conference call.

All of these thermal units are offline due to mechanical failure or the need for repairs, she said.

In addition, the output of the wind generators produced between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Monday 3,500 to 6,000 megawatts, or about 1,500 megawatts less than what is generally available for peak conditions, according to an ERCOT statement. Solar power produced more than 5,000 megawatts, Sopko said.

We want you to know that we share the same concerns of all Texans, and it’s a priority to ensure that the generators can run as the summer months approach, she said.

One megawatt typically powers around 200 homes on a summer day. Summer officially begins on Sunday.

The ERCOT grid is the only one in the nation contained completely within the borders of a single state. This exempts it from federal regulation, but it also isolates it from access to additional electricity from other power grids across the country.

ERCOT officials assured early last month that its latest assessment showed that the grid should provide enough electricity to meet peak demand in summer. Nonetheless, he expected record demand for electricity, which could mean tight supply reserve margins. ERCOT has predicted a peak demand of 77,144 megawatts this summer.

Heat index readings exceeded 100 degrees across much of Texas on Monday. ERCOT had previously issued a conservation alert on April 13 with temperatures ranging from the 50s to the lower 80s.

Despite pundits saying Texas’s power grid remains vulnerable, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said new reforms fix all the flaws that caused a deadly blackout in February.

More than 4 million people lost power when temperatures dropped to single digits over Valentine’s Day weekend, freezing power generators and distorting the state’s electricity grid. State officials say they have confirmed at least 151 deaths blamed on the freeze and resulting blackouts, but the real toll is believed to be higher.

Texas lawmakers made significant changes in the recent legislative session, including mandates to isolate power plants in extreme temperatures and new processes to prevent communication failures. However, energy experts have said the reforms do not go far enough to ensure that a similar catastrophe does not happen again in one of the most prosperous states in the Americas.