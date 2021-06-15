Endeavor Mining, backed by Sawiris, debuts on the London Stock Exchange





Endeavor Mining, West Africa’s largest gold producer, debuted on the London Stock Exchange on Monday as it seeks to tap into a new pool of investors. All of the issued ordinary share capital of the London-based company of 250,491,755 shares has been admitted to the premium listing segment of the LSE, Endeavor said. Shares of the company, which is backed by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, will be listed on the LSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange, where the miner was first listed, under the symbol EDV. Our listing marks the start of the next phase of our evolution and will allow us to become the largest producer of pure gold on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange, with access to a larger pool of capital, said Sébastien de Montessus, President and CEO of Endeavor. . Endeavors’ main institutional investors are Mr. Sawiriss La Mancha Holding, which owns 19%, followed by Van Eck Associates and BlackRock Investment Management. Endeavor has not raised capital as part of its London listing. The share price was £ 1,705 ($ 2,407) at market close on Monday. In preparation for listing on the London Stock Exchange, Endeavor Mining was established as the parent company of Endeavor Mining Corporation. Trading in Endeavor Mining Corporation shares will continue on the Toronto Stock Exchange until 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, when trading begins under the new corporate structure. On the Toronto Stock Exchange, EDV’s common stock was down 4.7% to C $ 28.69 ($ 23.63) as of 2 p.m. Monday. Endeavor, incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2002, is one of the top 10 gold producers in the world, with mines in Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, after a wave of acquisitions during the past year. In 2019, an agreement with the Central African gold company Centamin was unsuccessful. But Endeavor then acquired two Canadian mining companies operating in West Africa, Semafo in July of last year and Teranga Gold Corporation in February. In March, Endeavor finalized its previously announced $ 200 million investment by La Mancha, a private international gold investment vehicle chaired by Mr. Sawiris. With a net worth of $ 3.2 billion, Mr. Sawiris is part of the richest family in Egypt and has built his fortune in telecommunications. He is the Managing Director of Orascom Investment Holding and owns interests in financial services, telecommunications and resorts. He recently developed a passion for gold exploration. In February AKH Gold, a subsidiary of Altus Strategies, which is backed by Mr. Sawiris, signed four contracts worth $ 4.1 million to explore nine blocks in Egypt’s gold-rich eastern desert. Meanwhile, Endeavor seeks to produce around 1.5 million ounces of gold each year through the end of 2023, rising to 1.6 million ounces by 2025. Over the past few years, we have built a resilient business, with a high quality asset base comprised of low cost, long life assets, attractive development projects and further exploration potential. , said Mr. de Montessus. This underpins our policy of attractive shareholder returns which we believe will create value for investors throughout the cycle.







