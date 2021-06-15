USPS workers in Hawaii report 58% increase in dog bite attacks





Posted: June 14, 2021 / 1:15 PM HST

/ Update: June 14, 2021 / 4:22 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) – More than 5,800 United States Postal Service (USPS) employees nationwide were attacked by dogs last year. In Hawaii, employees suffered 19 dog bite attacks. That’s a 58% increase from last year’s total of 12. [Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.] Hawaii’s total number may not be very high compared to mainland cities and states, said Richard Anderson, USPS security chief. But every incident is traumatic for our employees, as well as for the customers whose dogs attack. We don’t want anyone to have to deal with the physical and emotional pain or expense and guilt of a preventable dog attack on a postal worker. USPS unveils Go for Broke commemorative stamp honoring Japanese American soldiers

Below are the communities in which USPS Hawaii employees have been attacked by dogs. Honolulu, with five dog bites, is tied with 47 other cities for the 33rd highest total of incidents. According to USPS, Houston leads the country with 73 dog bite incidents. HONOLULU HI 5 WAIANAE HI 3 WAHIAWA HI 2 EWA BEACH HI 1 HILO HI 1 KAHULUI HI 1 KAILUA HI 1 See the article HI 1 KAPAA HI 1 MAKAWAO HI 1 WAILUKU HI 1 WAIPAHU HI 1 Changes at the Post Office: What’s in the USPS 10-Year Plan

The USPS is reminding the public of the dos and don’ts of responsible dog ownership as part of its annual National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service campaign. Securing your dog when the carrier approaches your property for delivery will reduce the chances of a negative encounter.

Remind your children not to take the mail directly from a letter carrier, as your family dog ​​may view the carrier as a threat.

When a letter carrier comes to your home, please keep your dogs: Inside the house or behind a fence Away from the door or in another room Leash

USPS is also reminding customers of its free informed delivery service, which gives customers a digital overview of the mail and packages that need to be delivered. This way, customers can take precautions and secure their dog when packages are delivered to the door. register here.

