Vertical Aerospace Secures “Flying Taxi” Orders From Virgin And American Airlines Following $ 2 Billion Merger With Broadstone

Bristols Vertical Aerospace has announced 1,000 pre-orders for its all-electric flying taxis after confirming that they will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The aerospace company, which develops an all-electric aircraft, has confirmed the merger with specialist acquisition firm Broadstone Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the company at nearly $ 2 billion ($ 1.4 billion).

The deal with Broadstone – a U.S. blank check company owned by business mogul Hugh Osmond – is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Vertical Aerospace said it has already received pre-orders from Dublin-based aircraft rental company Avolon and American Airlines, as well as a pre-order option from Virgin Atlantic worth $ 4 billion.

The company has also secured investments from Microsoft’s M12 venture capital fund, American Airlines, Avolon, Honeywell and Rolls-Royce. European internet company Rocket Internet and 40 North – an investment firm linked to Standard Industries – also hold a stake in the company.

Mr Osmond, President of Broadstone, said: Transportation is one of the next big sectors of the global economy to be disrupted on a large scale.

Vertical has a clear business plan to challenge short-haul air travel and to create new markets where neither cars nor public transport can meet demand.

Vertical Aerospace plans to develop and launch a Virgin Atlantic-branded short-haul vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) electrical network in the UK. The partnership includes an option for Virgin Atlantic to acquire up to 150 eVTOL VA-X4 aircraft.

According to Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantics, the joint venture will see the launch of electric vehicles at UK airports, including London Heathrow, Manchester and Gatwick.

Vertical Aerospace said it will also work with American Airlines on passenger operations and infrastructure development in the United States.

American Airlines chief financial officer Derek Kerr said emerging technologies were “critical in the race to reduce carbon emissions.

For years, American has been the industry leader in investing in newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft, he said. “[This] partnership is another example of this commitment and an investment in the future of air mobility.

Vertical Aerospace strives for profitability and balanced cash flow with annual sales of less than 100 aircraft.

The company said it has assembled an in-house engineering team with senior track records from Rolls-Royce, Airbus, UK Ministry of Defense, Jaguar Land Rover and General Dynamics.

Vertical Aerospace was founded in 2016 by Ovo Energy boss Stephen Fitzpatrick to develop the world’s first eVTOL aircraft.

Last year, the company unveiled its designs for what it said would be the world’s first certified fully electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

According to the company, the vehicle will be able to carry four passengers over 120 miles at speeds of over 200 mph.

The aircraft is currently in development, with flight tests slated to take place this year, followed by certification in 2024 and first commercial services starting shortly thereafter.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO and Founder of Vertical, said: This has been the most exciting time in aviation for almost a century; electrification will transform flight in the 21st century the same way the jet engine did 70 years ago.





[The] This announcement brings together some of the world’s largest and most respected tech and aviation companies, and together we can achieve our goal of making the VA-X4 the first zero-carbon aircraft most people will fly on.

The UK is already a world leader in aerospace innovation and we believe Vertical Aerospace will be the UK champion in engineering to drive the aviation industry forward.

The manufacturer, which has previously said assembly will take place in the UK, has already flown several large-scale prototypes.