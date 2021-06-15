Own these stocks if the Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said on Monday that investors should consider buying industrial and energy names if the Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged at this week’s meeting.

“If you think, like me, that the Fed will keep the fires going, you’ll want to own some steel inventory or a piece of heavy machinery or a chemical company,” Cramer said on “Mad Money.” “I even sanction some energy stocks because a lot of these companies have changed their sub-optimal methods.”

Cramer recommended investors take a look at stocks like chemicals maker Dow Inc, heavy machinery company Caterpillar and Cleveland-Cliffs, the iron ore and steel producer whose shares have cracked 9 % Monday. Dow Inc and Caterpillar also edged down on Monday. He also highlighted energy stocks Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Pioneer Natural Resources as potential buys for investors.

“These are the kinds of businesses that thrive when economies around the world are growing, and that’s exactly what I expect,” Cramer said.

The Fed is expected to begin its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The central bank should not change interest rates. However, investors will be looking for clues as to whether the Fed has changed its stance on US inflation. The meeting is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

Cramer’s comments came after growth gains and tech names took the Nasdaq Composite to a new record. The S&P 500 staged a rally late in the day to also close at a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell behind, closing slightly lower.

Movements on Monday in growth stocks such as social media giant Facebook, cloud-based messaging platform Twilio, cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike, and e-commerce site Etsy represented belief that the economy could cool or that the Fed could raise interest rates to keep the economy from overheating. , says Cramer.

CrowdStrike shares rose about 1%, while Facebook rose 1.7%. Etsy grew 2.7% and Twilio grew 3%.

“Until we see the whites of the [Fed’s] Eyes on Wednesday, you can expect the action to look like today, where we had a lot of traffic in the junior and senior growth aisles, with buyers fleeing the messy industrial aisles and aisles. banks, ”he said.