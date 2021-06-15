SEC attacks retail traders





Gary Gensler in 2012.

Photo:



jonathan ernst / Reuters



If you are one of the millions of Americans who trade commission-free stocks, you have the sympathy of Gary Gensler. The new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission wants to curtail the business model that has made trading cheaper and more accessible than ever. Mr Gensler told a conference of Wall Street executives last week that hell has set new rules on payment for order flows. This revenue model allows brokers like Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab to fill trade orders without charging users a fee. Robinhood has grown its user base to over five million in the past year, and Mr. Gensler wants to pump the brakes. What makes the current commission-free brokerage environment different, he says, is that investors don’t see their costs when they execute trades. It echoed his remarks at the House financial services committee last month, and he ordered his agency to come up with new restrictions. These costs appear in a small number of trades. Market makers like Citadel and Virtu pay brokers to execute their clients’ orders, and they can profit from this by selling shares to buyers at a price slightly higher than what they got in the market. Yet the push from SECs to regulate the payment of order flows appears to be a solution in search of a problem. Retail investors get a better price than what they would find on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq on over 90% of commission-free trades because market maker data systems enable faster trades. Audit firm IHS Markit estimated that Fidelity saved clients an average of $ 2.88 last year on trades of 100 shares. In December 2020, Robinhood settled an SEC lawsuit, which alleged that suboptimal trades cost users $ 34 million between 2016 and 2019. The platform has since started posting data on improving performance. price, and in the first quarter, data analyst S3 found that users saved an average of $ 1.12 for every 100 stock trade. Compare these savings with the costs that preceded the zero commission rush. Schwab in October 2019 accelerated the trend by reducing its fees on each transaction to zero by $ 4.95. The largest platform, TD Ameritrade, eliminated its $ 6.95 fee before merging with Schwab. Both have since attracted an increase in the number of clients and the daily volume of stock transactions has exploded. Announcing the SEC review, Gensler told trading companies that the question is whether our stock markets are as efficient as they could be in light of technological change. There is no doubt that the SEC could relax regulations to make the plumbing of equity trading more efficient. But the SEC should avoid messing up a working market model. Newspaper Editorial Report: Maybe ‘Go Big’ Was Too Much. Image: Doug Mills-Pool / Getty Images

