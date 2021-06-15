Business
Michigan fuel prices climb 15 cents this week, could climb higher
Michigan motorists are paying an average of 15 cents more per gallon this week than they were last week and can expect prices to climb even higher, experts say.
The Dearborn AAA Automobile Club said Monday that Michigan drivers pay an average of $ 3.17 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, the highest price since October 2014.
The cost is 22 cents more than this time last month and $ 1.06 more than this time last year, said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA.
A 15 gallon fill costs drivers an average of $ 47. That’s about $ 8 more than when prices were at their highest in January.
Rising crude oil prices coupled with tight gas supplies in the Midwest helped push Michigan’s state average to its highest since October 2014, Woodland said. If domestic crude prices remain high, motorists are likely to continue to see pump prices fluctuate until the end of the month.
Metro Detroit’s average daily gasoline price is $ 3.19 per gallon, about 10 cents more than last week’s average and $ 1.07 more than the same time last year. Flint and Ann Arbor averaged $ 3.18 a gallon. Michigan’s cheapest prices were reported in Benton Harbor ($ 3.12); Traverse City ($ 3.13); and Marquette ($ 3.14).
While gas prices will likely remain high, Patrick De Haan, senior oil analyst at Gasbuddy.com, who tracks gas prices in Michigan and elsewhere, isn’t seeing a climb to $ 4 a gallon. De Haan noted that parts of the country, such as California, have seen gasoline prices at $ 4 a gallon and above due to pipeline closures and high demand for fuel.
Barring extraordinary circumstances, I don’t think we’ll see $ 4 a gallon in Michigan, but COVID was not expected either. Four dollars a gallon is possible but not probable, ”said De Haan. It has been an exceptional year and demand for gasoline will continue to be exceptional in some areas. We could be stuck on prices of $ 3 a gallon for a while.
There is pent-up demand and Americans are going to use their boats, their RVs and go on a summer road trip and get to their lakeside cabins, he explained. People want to get back to normal. “
He noted that in April 2020 and the start of the pre-vaccine pandemic days, gasoline prices plummeted with travel restrictions, school closures and people working from home instead of commuting. .
Prices fell and gas companies had no choice and did what any business would do by cutting production and downsizing, he said. Today, supply is catching up with demand and slowly coming back. Although we still don’t have the 9-5 day mass ride that we once had in some areas. And that can compensate for pent-up demand (for gas).
De Haan described gas prices in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio as all following a pattern called the price cycle that repeats every 7 to 12 days in response to crude oil prices.
He expects gas prices to stay in the $ 3 per gallon range through the summer, but then start to stabilize. He also predicted that in some areas, such as roads to popular family destinations like Sleeping Bear Dunes or Manistee National Forest in Michigan or south of the Ohio border to Cedar Amusement Park Point, there might be gas stations this summer unable to keep up with demand. De Haan said he wouldn’t be surprised to see some of them run out of gas sometimes between deliveries.
In its latest weekly report, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that demand for gas had fallen, reports AAA. Typically, a drop in demand for gas against a background of growing inventories would help lower prices at the pump, but the price of crude has increased. Crude prices have increased amid optimism that the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to help the recovery in demand for crude. In May, the US consumer price index showed that prices were up 5% from last year, a bigger increase than expected. The new report stokes market concerns that inflation is pushing prices up.
