The Fed’s risk of surprise keeps the dollar well offered





TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar hovered near multi-week highs on Tuesday, drawing support from traders wary of a surprise from the U.S. Federal Reserve that is about to begin a two-day policy meeting. FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past a montage of old US dollar banknotes outside a bureau de change in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, July 23, 2015. REUTERS / Thomas Mukoya Markets don’t expect any immediate change in monetary policy, but with a heavily loaded positioning against the dollar, investors are wary of any change in tone that could trigger a rally. The euro perched at $ 1.2120, just above a one-month low of $ 1.2093 it hit last week. The yen hit a seven-session low at 110.15 per dollar. The US dollar index has held close to the top of its recent range of 90.512. The Fed faces a balancing act of walking a tightrope between transition and tantrums, said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho in Singapore. (A) A strong US economic recovery flanked by inflation at its highest level in 13 years requires some sort of recognition, if not response, he said. The Euro, Aussie, Yen and Singapore Dollar (levels) all point to the upside risks of the dollar. The Australian dollar has moved sideways this year, despite rapid increases in commodity prices, with markets focusing on US data and the Fed to boost the US dollar. The Aussie slipped slightly to $ 0.7705 on Tuesday after minutes from the last Reserve Bank of Australia meeting showed the bank was ready to continue buying bonds even as the economy shrank. regained its pre-pandemic production. The Kiwi Dollar and British Pound have also been set within narrow ranges as market volatility gauges hit their lowest levels since the pandemic began to shake the markets in February and March 2020. [NZD/][GBP/] Ahead of the Fed’s statement and Wednesday’s press conference, markets will look at U.S. retail sales and a manufacturing survey later Tuesday – but primarily as a way to understand the economic pressure on policymakers. So far, Fed officials, led by President Jerome Powell, have emphasized that mounting inflationary pressures are transient and the super-easy monetary parameters will remain in place for some time, although recent economic data has raises fears that price pressure will force an earlier recovery. Withdrawal. As Powell moves cautiously, I expect the Fed to prepare for a more open discussion on tapering, which will be officially announced at the September meeting, said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone. in Melbourne, in a note to clients. Any point of view that cements a formal September announcement should be slightly bullish on the US dollar, but the risks are symmetrical as Powell will be keen not to hurt financial conditions, he said. Nearly 60% of economists in a Reuters poll expect a cutback announcement in the next quarter. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was able to hold above $ 40,000 on Tuesday and is approaching its 200-day moving average – finding support from promises of new investments from major funder MicroStrategy and Elon Musk. Tesla boss Musk reported on Sunday that the automaker could resume transactions using the token if miners can use cleaner energy to process them. Ether also got a little boost in sympathy with its biggest rival and topped its 20-day moving average at $ 2,593.40. =================================================== ====== Price of currency offers at 418 GMT Description RIC Last closure US Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous modification Session Euro dollar $ 1.2124 $ 1.2121 + 0.03% -0.77% +1.2126 +1.2114 Dollar / Yen 110.0650 110.0650 + 0.00% + 6.56% +110.1450 +110.0600 Euro / yen 133.45 133.39 + 0.04% + 5.14% +133.5200 +133.3600 Dollar / Switzerland 0.8994 0.8995 + 0.02% + 1.70% +0.9001 +0.8994 Pound sterling / dollar 1.4111 1.4105 + 0.05% + 3.29% +1.4117 +1.4100 Canadian dollar 1.2138 1.2149 -0.09% -4.68% +1.2150 +1.2137 Australia / Dollar 0.7711 0.7712 -0.01% + 0.24% +0.7716 +0.7696 New Zealand Dollar / Dollar 0.7153 0.7144 + 0.15% -0.36% +0.7157 +0.7132 All spots Tokyo spots Points of Europe Volatilities BOJ Tokyo Forex Market Information Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos