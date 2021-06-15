Priority Income Fund, Inc. launches preferred shares

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Priority Income Fund, Inc. (the Company) today announced its intention to offer shares of its forward preferred shares Series I due 2028 (the preferred shares ) as part of a public subscription offer. The terms of the preferred shares are to be determined through negotiations between the Company and the Underwriters. In addition, the Company expects to grant the Underwriters a 30 day option to purchase additional shares of the Preferred Shares to cover over-allotments, if any.
The Company has applied to list the preferred shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol PRIFI. If the application is approved, trading on the NYSE of the preferred shares is expected to commence within 30 days of the date of issue of the preferred shares. The preferred stock has been assigned a private rating of BBB- by Egan-Jones Ratings Co.
The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Preferred Share Offering to repurchase all of the Company’s existing Series C Forward Preferred Shares, to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and to general working capital purposes.
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as lead bookkeeping manager for the offering and B. Riley Securities, Inc., Incapital LLC, Wedbush Securities Inc. and William Blair & Company, LLC are acting as managers spouses of record keeping for the offering.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus, which contains this and other information about the Company, should be read carefully before investing. The information contained in the preliminary prospectus and in this press release is not complete and is subject to change. The Company may not sell such securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to the securities described herein is in effect. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell any such securities and does not solicit an offer to buy any such securities in a state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
Copies of the preliminary prospectus (and the final prospectus, when available) may be obtained by writing to: Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 640 5th Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, or: 1- 800-573-2541, or: [email protected] Copies can also be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
About the Priority Income Fund
Priority Income Fund, Inc., is a registered closed-end fund that was established to acquire and develop an investment portfolio consisting primarily of senior secured loans or pools of senior secured loans known as secured loan obligations (“CLO”). These loans will generally have a variable interest rate and will include a first lien on the assets of the respective borrowers, which are usually private and public companies based in the United States. The company is managed by Priority Senior Secured Income Management, LLC, which is led by a team of investment professionals from the investment and operations team of Prospect Capital Management LP.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of performance. or future results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
Investor Relations Contact:
Lindsey Harrison
646-845-6059
NON FDIC INSURED NO BANK GUARANTEE MAY LOSE VALUE