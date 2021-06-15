Priority Income Fund, Inc. launches preferred shares





NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Priority Income Fund, Inc. (the Company) today announced its intention to offer shares of its forward preferred shares Series I due 2028 (the preferred shares ) as part of a public subscription offer. The terms of the preferred shares are to be determined through negotiations between the Company and the Underwriters. In addition, the Company expects to grant the Underwriters a 30 day option to purchase additional shares of the Preferred Shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company has applied to list the preferred shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol PRIFI. If the application is approved, trading on the NYSE of the preferred shares is expected to commence within 30 days of the date of issue of the preferred shares. The preferred stock has been assigned a private rating of BBB- by Egan-Jones Ratings Co. The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Preferred Share Offering to repurchase all of the Company’s existing Series C Forward Preferred Shares, to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and to general working capital purposes. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as lead bookkeeping manager for the offering and B. Riley Securities, Inc., Incapital LLC, Wedbush Securities Inc. and William Blair & Company, LLC are acting as managers spouses of record keeping for the offering. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus, which contains this and other information about the Company, should be read carefully before investing. The information contained in the preliminary prospectus and in this press release is not complete and is subject to change. The Company may not sell such securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to the securities described herein is in effect. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell any such securities and does not solicit an offer to buy any such securities in a state where the offer or sale is not permitted. Copies of the preliminary prospectus (and the final prospectus, when available) may be obtained by writing to: Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 640 5th Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, or: 1- 800-573-2541, or: [email protected] Copies can also be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. About the Priority Income Fund Priority Income Fund, Inc., is a registered closed-end fund that was established to acquire and develop an investment portfolio consisting primarily of senior secured loans or pools of senior secured loans known as secured loan obligations (“CLO”). These loans will generally have a variable interest rate and will include a first lien on the assets of the respective borrowers, which are usually private and public companies based in the United States. The company is managed by Priority Senior Secured Income Management, LLC, which is led by a team of investment professionals from the investment and operations team of Prospect Capital Management LP. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of performance. or future results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Investor Relations Contact: Lindsey Harrison [email protected] 646-845-6059 NON FDIC INSURED NO BANK GUARANTEE MAY LOSE VALUE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos