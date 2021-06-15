IBI Group Inc. announces a normal course buyback offer





TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – IBI Group Inc. (the “Company” or “THE“) (TSX: IBG) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the”TSX“) for a normal course buyback offer (the”Offer“) to purchase up to 750,000 of its issued and outstanding common shares (the”Ordinary actions“). Purchases under the Offer may begin on June 21, 2021 and will end on June 20, 2022, or on an earlier date on which the Offer ends. Purchases of Common Shares will be made through the TSX in accordance with its rules. Purchases under the Offer may also be made through Canadian Alternative Trading Systems. The average daily trading volume in common shares over the previous six calendar months (“TVAD“) was 41,076 Common Shares. Subject to the TSX Bulk Purchase Exception, purchases made under the Offer will not exceed 10,269 Common Shares (representing 25% of the ADTV) The price that the Company will pay for any Common Shares purchased under the Offer will be the market price in effect at the time of purchase. All Common Shares purchased by the Company will be canceled. As of June 14, 2021, 31,305,544 common shares were issued and outstanding. The 750,000 common shares that may be repurchased under the offer represent approximately 3.03% of the “public float” (as defined in the TSX Company Handbook) of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the 14th. June 2021. The board of directors believes that the underlying value of the company may not be reflected in the price of the common shares from time to time and that, therefore, the purchase of common shares will increase the proportionate ownership in the company. de, and will be beneficial to all other shareholders of the Company. Caution regarding forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries, including including IBI or the industry in which they operate, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, these statements use words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operational performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those relating to: (i) the impact of general economic conditions; (ii) industry conditions; and (iii) the volatility of the stock markets, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. For a more in-depth discussion of the risk factors and uncertainties that affect or may affect the Company, the reader is directed to the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020. New risk factors may arise. from time to time and it is not possible for the management of the Company to predict all of these risk factors or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may result in the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company materially different from those contained in forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on what management considers reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX: IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global expertise in architecture, engineering, planning and technology spanning more than 60 offices and 3,000 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with smart systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group. For more information: Stephen Taylor, Chief Financial Officer

IBI Group Inc. Phone. : 416-596-1930

[email protected] Media: Julia harper

IBI Group Inc.

Phone. : 416-596-1930

[email protected]

