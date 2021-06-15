Business
What’s the next step for digital collectibles?
CryptoPunks, one of the most popular non-fungible tokens displayed in Times Square on May 12, 2021.
Alexi Rosenfeld | Getty Images
Has the NFT bubble already burst?
Non-fungible tokens took the art world by storm earlier this year. NFTs are a type of digital asset designed to show someone that they own a unique virtual item, such as online photos and videos or even sports trading cards.
In March, South Carolina-based graphic designer Beeple, real name Mike Winkelmann, sold an NFT for a record $ 69 million at a Christie’s auction. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as NFT for $ 2.9 million later this month.
More recently, a rare digital avatar known as CryptoPunk sold at Sotheby’s for more than $ 11.7 million on Thursday. NFT’s total sales reached $ 2 billion in the first quarter, according to data from Nonfungible, a website that tracks the market.
But new data shows the NFT hype is discoloration. Global sales dived from a seven-day peak of $ 176 million on May 9 to just $ 8.6 million on June 15, according to figures from Nonfungible. This means that volumes are now roughly back to their early 2021 level.
Meanwhile, the prices of the main NFT seem to slip. CryptoPunks, one of the most popular NFT projects, went from a weekly average of $ 99,720 in early May to $ 50,840 in early June. Prices for SuperRare digital art have fallen on average from a record high of $ 31,778 to $ 5,342 over a similar period.
One of the main reasons for the sharp decline in the NFT market has been a sudden rise and fall in sales of new crypto collectibles called MeeBits made by the creators of CryptoPunks according to Gauthier Zuppinger, COO of Nonfungible.
“The point is, anytime you notice such a rapid increase in a trend, you will see a relative decrease, which basically means stabilization in the market,” he told CNBC.
Geoff Osler, CEO and co-founder of the NFT S! NG app, said the craze for digital collectibles was likely due to the “pent up demand” for the wealth accumulated from rising crypto prices. -currencies, and that the market now appears to be calming along with a decline in the crypto markets.
Bitcoin, for example, went from a record high of nearly $ 65,000 in April to just over $ 39,000 on Monday.
What’s the next step for NFTs?
Supporters of NFTs do not see the recent downturn as the end of the road to the market.
“High-profile NFTs sold for millions of dollars were a sure sign that the market was treating them as speculative assets,” Nadya Ivanova, COO of L’Atelier, a research firm affiliated with BNP Paribas, told CNBC .
“And by definition, speculative asset markets are volatile and likely to dry up.”
“The biggest question for NFTs is their long-term value, which we probably think is important,” Ivanova added. “As augmented and virtual reality technology matures, normal people will spend more and more of their time and therefore money in virtual environments.”
It should be noted that there has been talk for years about the take-off of augmented and virtual reality in the tech industry, with companies from Facebook at Microsoft is making big bets in space. But the technology has yet to be adopted by the general public.
Still, some in the crypto space are betting that NFTs could play a role in the development of immersive virtual worlds.
Another potential use for NFTs that we’ll be hearing more about in the coming months is music, according to Osler of S! NG. Artists like Kings of Leon and Steve Aoki, for example, have jumped into the NFT frenzy.
“We’ve only seen a tiny part of what’s going on,” Osler told CNBC. “Cryptocurrency is here to stay and NFTs mean there is now something to buy. That’s the other side of the equation. And it goes way beyond digital art. think music is the next step. “
The NFT phenomenon, however, has some issues to resolve before it becomes a popular method of proving ownership of art and other original content. Copyright is important. A number of artists and content creators have complained that their work stolen and sold as NFT online.
Osler said it was important that legal protections be added “directly into the NFTs themselves” and that consumers “have legal recourse if something goes wrong.”
Zuppinger expects that there will be “more and more promising projects in the coming months and years”.
“We are contacted every day by promising projects, large companies, banking groups around the world who are gradually entering the NFT space, so we are quite confident that the NFT space is not ‘dead’,” he said. he told CNBC.
