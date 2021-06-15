Singaporean start-up Carro raises $ 360 million from SoftBank and others





A used car dealership is seen in Laurel, Md. On May 27, 2021, as many car dealers across the country run out of new vehicles as a shortage of computer chips nearly halted production for many car makers. vehicles. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images SINGAPORE Singapore-based start-up Carro said on Tuesday it had raised $ 360 million in a Series C funding round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2. The start-up operates an online marketplace where users can buy, sell or lease used and new cars. It also sells financing options, insurance and maintenance services for these vehicles. Carro did not disclose his exact assessment. However, the company said it was the new Southeast Asian start-up to break the billion-dollar mark called unicorns. Other investors in the latest funding round include several Indonesian funds such as EV Growth. Founder and CEO Aaron Tan told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” that there is definite interest in going public in the next 18 to 24 months. “I would say ‘where’ depends on what’s good at the time,” he said on Tuesday, when asked where Carro could potentially list. “We like to think that the United States, especially the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq, would probably be a good place to potentially list the company on the stock exchange.” Carro said the new funds would be used to strengthen its market position and expand the products and services sold in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. It would also serve to accelerate the development of the company’s artificial intelligence technology that is used to facilitate transactions on the site. Some of Southeast Asia’s biggest start-ups are also gearing up to go public. Singapore-based rideshare company Grab announced in April that it would go public through a “blank” merger valued at $ 39.6 billion. special purpose acquisition company transaction is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter. Elsewhere, newly merged Indonesian tech giant GoTo Group is also in talks to go public. Venture capital firm 500 Startups recently told CNBC that Grab and GoTo’s initial public offerings could spawn more start-ups in the region.

