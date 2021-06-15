GE and Safran venture into the development of a radical new jet engine

General Electric (GE.N) and France’s Safran (SAF.PA) have unveiled their plans to test the construction of an open-bladed jet engine capable of reducing fuel consumption and emissions by 20% as they extend their historic CFM International joint venture by a decade to 2050.

The “RISE” engine, positioned as a possible successor to the “LEAP” model used on the Boeing 737 MAX and certain Airbus A320neo, will feature a design with visible fan blades known as the open rotor and may enter service from here the mid-1930s.

The system will contain hybrid-electric propulsion and will be able to run on 100% sustainable fuel or hydrogen, an energy source favored by Airbus (AIR.PA) for future concepts.

CFM is the world’s largest manufacturer of jet engines by number of units sold. It is the sole supplier of engines for the Boeing 737 MAX and competes with the Pratt & Whitney unit of Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N) for the selection of airline engines on the Airbus A320neo.

The technology demonstrator project comes as the industry prepares to fight for the next generation of single-aisle aircraft like the MAX and the A320neo in the busiest part of the aircraft market while facing increasing environmental pressure .

Industry sources have said Boeing is considering launching a replacement for its slightly larger, long-range single-aisle 757 that could pave the way for the replacement of the MAX.

But he postponed the decision to act relatively quickly – a step that would require an available conventional engine – or wait for the arrival of technologies such as the open rotor with hybrid propulsion, Reuters recently reported. Read more

GE Aviation chief executive John Slattery said CFM would be ready to compete for any jet that could be launched and challenged other engine makers to compete with the technology.

“If Boeing or any aircraft manufacturer launches a platform and the business case makes sense to us, then we will showcase our best overall technologies that we have at that time,” he said on Monday at ‘a press conference.

Boeing said it regularly conducts technology studies and works with suppliers. He gave no new indication whether open rotor technology could power his next airliner.

Airbus, which says it is working on a zero-emission aircraft that will enter service in 2035, said on Tuesday it welcomed the fact that the engine should be “fuel-agnostic”.

“We are awaiting news of the direction taken by Airbus and Boeing,” said Sandy Morris, analyst at Jefferies.

Safran shares rose 1.6% on Tuesday morning, also driven by signs of a truce in an aeronautical trade war. Read more

BIRTH AT THE SUMMIT

The open rotor motor concept places previously hidden whirring parts on the outside of the motor to capture more air and reduce the load on the engine’s combustion core.

Previous attempts since the 1980s to develop such engines have faced problems such as noise.

Safran chief executive Olivier Andries said a prototype tested in 2017 did not produce more noise than the LEAP.

“I am very confident that we will meet the strictest noise regulations (…) and safety requirements,” he told Reuters.

All eyes are now on rivals led by Pratt & Whitney, which is expected to deliver updates on its geared turbojet later this year.

“We are committed to continuing to invest in scalable propulsion systems to power the next generation of commercial aircraft,” said Pratt & Whitney.

Founded in 1974, CFM came into being after a summit agreement between US President Richard Nixon and his French counterpart Georges Pompidou, following attempts by the Pentagon to block it on the grounds that its engine was linked to the B-1 bomber.

By compromise, French engineers were initially banned from looking inside the sealed casing of the original CFM core.

Although such restrictions are long gone, GE and Safran still maintain an unusual Chinese wall between them on the costs of the world’s best-selling jet engines to avoid disputes.

“One of the ingredients of CFM’s success is that we share the revenues; we don’t share the costs. If one of us is not competitive, it does not affect the (other) partner. Everyone is fully responsible, ”Andries mentioned.

