Fed uncertainty fuels cautious dollar transactions





The dollar stabilized near multi-week highs on Tuesday as traders became cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting that could give indications of any plans to start cutting its bond purchases. So far, Fed officials, led by President Jerome Powell, have pointed out that mounting inflationary pressures are transient and the super-easy monetary parameters will remain in place for some time, but recent economic data has made it. fear that price pressure might force an early withdrawal of the stimulus. “This is exactly what makes tomorrow’s Fed meeting so interesting: Market participants simply cannot know which aspect will weigh most heavily on the Fed’s mind,” wrote Esther Reichelt, analyst at Commerzbank, in a note to its customers. Nearly 60% of economists in a Reuters poll expect a cutback announcement in the next quarter. Read more Investors are hoping that U.S. retail sales and a manufacturing survey later Tuesday will give clues as to what to expect from the Fed’s statement and Wednesday’s press conference. In the meantime, caution is palpable in the trading rooms. “No USD trader will want to take too clear a stance before Wednesday’s meeting because the uncertainties are just too high,” Reichelt said. The dollar index edged down during the Asian session and at 07:16 GMT it was down 0.1% to 90.40, hovering near multi-week highs. Yields on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries were 1.48%, well below the 1.60% level they were trading at in early June. The euro rose 0.15% to $ 1.2126, just above a one-month low of $ 1.2093 it hit last week while the yen hit a high low in seven sessions at 110.02 per dollar. The Australian dollar fell to $ 0.7705 after minutes from the last Reserve Bank of Australia meeting showed the bank was ready to continue buying bonds even as the economy recovered. pre-pandemic production. The impact of the announcement of a trade deal by Britain and Australia was still unclear, but is expected to benefit Australian farmers. The British pound was little changed against the dollar at $ 1.4118. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was able to hold above $ 40,000 on Tuesday and is approaching its 200-day moving average – finding support from promises of new investments from major funder MicroStrategy and Elon Musk. Tesla boss (TSLA.O) Musk reported on Sunday that the automaker could resume transactions using the token if miners can use cleaner energy to process them. Read more Ether also got a little boost from its bigger rival and broke its 20-day moving average at $ 2,612. =================================================== ====== Price of currency offers at 733 GMT All spots Tokyo spots Points of Europe Volatilities BOJ Tokyo Forex Market Information Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

