Boohoo UK Overcomes Supply Chain Failures With 32% Sales Increase





LONDON (Reuters) – British online fashion retailer Boohoo has resisted negative publicity about its supply chain failures, reporting a 32% increase in sales in its most recent quarter, benefiting from ‘Growing demand as lockout restrictions relaxed and the integration of new brands. FILE PHOTO: A shopper walks past billboards for Boohoo and for ‘Pretty Little Things’, a Boohoo brand, in central London, Britain September 17, 2018. REUTERS / James Akena / File Photo Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products for 16 to 40 year olds, said its revenue rose 32% to 486.1 million pounds ($ 686.8 million) in the three months to May 31 compared to the same period last year. I am delighted with our performance in the first quarter, especially since it was always going to be difficult to produce high growth rates last year, when bottlenecks around the world drove such high traffic to online retailers. , said chief executive John Lyttle. Shares of the group were down 0.5% as of 07:24 GMT, bringing the year-over-year losses to 12% and giving the group a market cap of 4.1 billion pounds. In September, Boohoo accepted all the recommendations of an independent review which found major failures in its supply chain in England after newspaper allegations of working conditions and low wages at factories in the Leicester area. . The group has pledged to resolve issues with its Agenda for Change program and in March revealed a major consolidation of its UK supplier list. Boohoo reported on the program on Tuesday, saying he has made excellent progress. It said it was on track to release a global supplier list in September and continued to review its manufacturing supplier base. Some shareholder advisory groups remain dissatisfied. Glass Lewis has recommended investors vote against the re-appointment of Boohoo co-founder Carol Kane to the board at Friday’s annual general meeting amid concerns over governance and high salaries. He also recommended that investors vote against Boohoos’ compensation report. In January, Boohoo bought the non-administration Debenhams brand for £ 55million and in February, the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from Arcadia directors for £ 25.2million. Boohoo said the old Arcadia brands have been successfully integrated into its multi-brand business, adding that a new Debenhams online department store has been launched. Boohoo maintained its revenue growth forecast for the full year 2021-2022 of around 25%, with an overall basic profit margin (EBITDA) of 9.5-10%. ($ 1 = 0.7078 pounds) Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Sarah Young, Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair

