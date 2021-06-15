Ford Bronco ships to dealers as company begins filling 125,000 orders

The Bronco was eventually released into the wild.

“The Broncos are out of the gates, out of the corral,” ErikWilliams, Ford plant manager at the Michigan assembly plant in Wayne, told a handful of reporters on a tour Monday.

Step back in time: This successful SUV was last built in 1996, the year the Fox News Channel debuted, “Independence Day” topped the box office and “Macarena” topped the music charts .

“There are a lot of things to do every minute to put a vehicle together,” said Williams, having worked for the automaker for 24 years. “I am still amazed at the process.”

Factory sounds filled the huge room and Williams spoke loudly as the Cyber ​​Orange and Shadow BlackBronco SUVs rolled off the production line. Ford Ranger trucks, built in the same factory, are sandwiched between the Bronco SUVs on the line.

No one at Ford would say how many Broncos would be shipped this week or month.

“A lot,” Williams said. “I can’t give an approximation. They’re coming.”

The first shipment was due to leave the factory on Monday, confirmed Kelli Felker, global head of manufacturing and labor communications at Ford.

After:2021 Ford Bronco Sport Buyers See Unexpected Celebrity; “I had no idea”

After:2021 Bronco Sport crushes crash tests, reaches Mt. Everest Safety Ratings

Shipments will arrive at Ford dealerships in the coming days. 125,000 orders have already been placed, said Mark Grueber, Ford’s director of consumer marketing.

“Customers will receive them overnight now,” he said. “It’s been a long time, almost 25 years to the day, that the last Bronco rolled off the chain here. Customers are counting the days. I think it will be a fantastic product. It will be worth the wait.”

Over the years, Grueber has been one of the most vocal advocates for the return of the Bronco, which had gained a cult following. Ford CEO Jim Farley predicted a year ago before taking on the top job Ford planned to loyal Jeep Wrangler fans with the new hot product.

Already, two thirds of FordBronco Sport customers have migrated to Ford from other automakers. The Bronco Sport is the smaller version that debuted late last year.

“We know we are getting a very new and different customer,” said Grueber.

Bronco has seen production delays not only because of COVID-19 challenges and supply chain disruption of pieces, but one problem with tops for its vehicles.

“We were making great strides with our roofing partners and working with them on a daily basis,” said Grueber.

The Broncos are now built with soft and hard roofs, he confirmed.

After:Ford slammed with further production cuts, promises Bronco summer delivery

After:Bronco customers learn production will be delayed in letter from Ford

After:No one knew the secret behind Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, Bronco Sport until now

This step is really, really important for just about everyone.

Mario Williams, a final quality control inspector for the Bronco, has been with Ford for 27 years and spoke with a smile on Monday as he compared the Bronco’s release to having a baby.

“All of our plans and aspirations for this vehicle have come to fruition,” he said, noting that the 66 Bronco was released the year before it was born.

Workers said semiconductor chip supplies were pouring into the factory despite shortages in the industry.

“They get there. I don’t know how. It’s magic,” said Williams.

He’s not sure if the Bronco will fit into his garage, but hopes it will, as he’s an outdoorsman who enjoys camping and mountain biking and riding up north with his wife.

Factory workers say public pressure and the scrutiny of the industry have them intensely focused and a little stressed and anxious to make sure everything runs smoothly because there is no room. for the error.

“We are proud of what we do,” said Michele Conrad, a Bronco inspector who has worked at Ford for 25 years. She had to explain to an enthusiastic neighbor that, no, factory workers cannot take pictures inside the factory and share them.

David Torosian, plant engineering director, postponed his retirement after 34 years at Ford to help launch the Bronco.

“It was obvious,” he told Free Press. “We’re proud of the work we do, and the Bronco is an iconic vehicle.”

Torosian, an electrical engineer, supervises some 500 pipefitters, electricians, millwrights, welders, carpenters and specialized toolmakers.

“The excitement here, you can feel the vibrations on the floor,” he said. He plans to spend more time at home in Grosse-Île in 2022, “once everything at the plant is in place”.

Ford added 2,700 jobs at Michigan Assembly and made $ 750 million in upgrades to build the all-new two-door Broncos and the very first four-door Broncos.

Tiffany Eastman, a quality team leader with approximately 12 years at Michigan Assembly, oversees a team that assembles the Bronco dashboard. And everyone is on high alert.

“They want this Bronco’s turnout to be perfect,” she told Free Press.

Her mother, Tamara Eastman, a stamping quality checker, said, “There is so much build-up. I do inspections for the exterior surfaces of the car for the hood, the swinging door of the Bronco and the rear doors. I make sure the car looks immaculate, so you don’t see any flaws or imperfections. “

So many people mistake the Bronco Sport, which is built in Mexico, for the more classic Bronco, she said. “The one we make is going to be a beast, it’s bigger, it’s better, it’s more aggressive.”

It’s a second life for Tamara Eastman after 21 years in several Ford factories. She came to the University of Michigan automaker in the human resources department, doing medical transcription for eight years.

“It was a bit of a culture shock, but it’s one of the best jobs I can say I can have,” she told Free Press. “I was a single mom with two kids. I had maxed out what I was going to earn at the University of Michigan. And my uncle called, who became plant president, and said,” We hire. “I had passed up the opportunity to go in 1989 and so in 2000, when he called back, I thought, well, I had to make some changes.”

After:Ford just unveiled the 2021 Bronco: why this new model is different

After:Unexpected demand for 2021 Ford Bronco creates unique challenge for buyers

After:Ford Bronco designer follows in Jackie Robinson’s footsteps of automotive design

Even industry analysts are feeling the pressure from Bronco.

“My boss has one on order,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions based in Chester Springs, Pa.

While Ford declined to provide details on the production schedule, Fiorani said his sources have indicated that Ford hopes to build around 80,000 Ford Bronco SUVs in 2021 and around 160,000 in 2022.

“When the Wrangler was selling two-door vehicles, Jeep was selling 80,000 a year,” Fiorani said. “When they started making four-door Wranglers it took off. Now they build over 250,000 a year. That’s the market Bronco is targeting.”

After:Demand skyrockets for Ford’s electric F-150 Lightning: 100,000 pre-orders placed

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard at[email protected]or SMS / call313-618-1034.Follow her on Twitter@phoebesaid. Read more on Ford and subscribe to our automotive newsletter.