Romanian company Agroland Agribusiness is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange





BUCHAREST (Romania), June 15 (SeeNews) – Shares of the Romanian company Agroland Agribusiness [BSE:AAB] started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) alternative market, AeRO, the exchange said on Tuesday. The company’s listing comes after a private placement of shares, through which the company raised 6.07 million lei ($ 1.5 million / € 1.2 million) from investors, the company said. stock market in a press release. The funds will be used to grow the business and finance capital investments, mergers and acquisitions, as well as investing in agricultural startups. Agroland Agribusiness is the second company in the Agroland group to enter the AeRO market, after its parent company, Agroland Business System (AG), which was listed on March 1. “The area in which we operate, that of inputs for organic and conventional agriculture, is very important for the development of Romanian agriculture. We believe that the current post-pandemic context is favorable to the acceleration of the expansion of Agroland Agribusiness, and the registration has been the most natural step in this direction ”, said Florin Radu, CEO of Agroland Agribusiness. In April, Agroland Agribusiness completed a private placement in which it sold 225,000 newly issued shares, with a minimum subscription to the offering of 5,000 shares. The private placement was oversubscribed 15 times from day one and the final price was set at 27 lei per share. The shares were bought by 154 investors. Agroland Agribusiness started its activity in 2016 as a division of the parent company Agroland Business System, and from 2017 it operates legally and financially independently. The company has two businesses: the sale of inputs for conventional and organic agriculture, and the trading of cereals. In 2020, Agroland Agribusiness recorded a net profit of 1.2 million lei, up 231% over the year, on a turnover of 18.44 million lei, up 88% compared to the previous year. Agroland Agribusiness operates in the southwest of Romania and aims to expand in the south and west. For the next three years, the company aims to develop the core business and focus on new business lines in the segments of organic and conventional crop protection products, solid fertilizers and cereal germplasm. Agroland Business System owns 56% of Agroland Agribusiness shares, while CEO Florin Radu holds 24%. On Tuesday at 1201 CET, the Agroland Agribusiness share traded at 35 lei on the BVB. (1 euro = 4.9243 lei) YOU CAN SUBSCRIBE TO OUR M&A NEWSLETTER HERE.







