Lufthansa in Germany paves the way for a leaner post-pandemic future





Planes of the German airline Lufthansa are parked at the Frankfurt airport in Frankfurt, Germany on June 2, 2020. REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach

German Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has moved closer to a capital increase, outlining plans for a post-pandemic profit return as a lighter airline with a smaller fleet and fewer staff. Lufthansa was pushed to the brink by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when travel restrictions led to a collapse in air travel, forcing it to take 9 billion euros ($ 11 billion) in aid from Germany and its other countries of origin. The date and amount of the capital raise has not yet been determined, but the company said in a statement Monday evening that banks were already preparing. The recovery plans also include certain disposals. “We have passed the low point of the crisis,” Managing Director Carsten Spohr told analysts. “Now is the time to look to the future with confidence,” he said, adding that air traffic volumes had improved since April as infection rates fell. Lufhansa said she expected the German state, which owns 20% of the company after last year’s bailout, to agree to the plan, which would not involve a further injection of public funds. In May, shareholders authorized the group to raise up to € 5 billion, although the company said it would not need the full amount. Any proceeds could be used to repay the 6.8 billion euros in state aid granted by Germany. Support also came from the governments of the airline’s other countries – Austria, Belgium and Switzerland. The airline said it plans to raise funds by selling its LSG catering business and Airplus financial services business next year, and is considering selling or issuing a minority stake in Lufthansa Technik, its airline business. aircraft maintenance. It aims to have an adjusted profit margin before interest and taxes (EBIT) of at least 8% and an adjusted return on capital employed (ROCE) of at least 10% by 2024. Its adjusted ROCE was 16.7% in 2020 and 6.6% in 2019. Plans call for a cost reduction of 3.5 billion euros by 2024 compared to 2019, including a reduction of 1.8 billion euros in personnel costs, and a 20% smaller but more efficient fleet . Investors remained cautious, with stocks almost flat on Tuesday. “We expect investors to greet today’s plan with an ounce of caution given the plan’s heavy reliance on reducing labor costs,” said Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska, adding that the plan was the most comprehensive to date of any European airline. ($ 1 = 0.8240 euros) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos