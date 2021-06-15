Britain urges EU to ‘speed up’ financial services talks

Britain’s Finance Ministry has called on the European Union to open talks on financial services after the London Stock Exchange urged the bloc to avoid a retreat into protectionism.

Britain left the EU in December, largely cutting the City of London’s financial services hub from the bloc.

Banks and other financial firms that have used London as a gateway to Europe have set up units in the EU to avoid disruption for EU customers. Billions of euros in daily euro equity and derivative transactions have already left London for the EU.

The two sides agreed to start a dialogue via an informal forum to discuss financial rules, but it has not yet been posted.

“We really hope that this will be accelerated because once this MoU is concluded we can start to establish our usual methods of engagement,” Katharine Braddick, Director of Financial Services at the UK Finance Department, told the conference. annual TheCityUK.

The forum would put UK relations with the EU on a “reliable, transparent and understandable basis” to give business certainty, she said.

The European Commission said internal work on endorsing the forum is underway.

The forum will not decide on access to financial markets, but it is seen as essential to rebuilding relations after a tense Brexit divorce.

An urgent issue for Britain is that the EU’s permission for the London Stock Exchange to continue clearing euro derivatives for EU clients expires in June next year, potentially fragmenting a market major.

The Commission asks banks and asset managers how fast they can move trillions of euros in derivatives from London to Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) in Frankfurt and whether legislation is needed.

The EU wants to directly supervise the clearing of the euro and strengthen its “strategic autonomy” to avoid depending on the City in financial services.

“I think it is extremely important that the EU remains open and resists the protectionist temptation,” London Stock Exchange chief executive David Schwimmer said at a separate conference on European financial services.

“What has made the EU so successful is its openness to the world and its ability to anchor itself in global ecosystems.”

EU businesses should be able to access the same liquidity, services, data and technology capabilities as their clearing peers, Schwimmer said.

“I am not arguing for a lack of EU control over important strategic areas,” he said, adding: “I really hope that the dialogue and cross-border access we have today can prevail in the future. “

NO FLOODING

With Britain no longer bound by EU rules, it is reforming the way it regulates the City of London to strengthen its global competitiveness.

Braddick said that would mean adapting the rules to the UK market within a framework of global standards, and not tearing up the regulation.

“Any idea that there is a huge philosophical gap over risk appetite or financial regulation is really misplaced,” Braddick said.

The UK Department of Finance will make detailed proposals for reforming wholesale financial markets in the last quarter of this year.

“We haven’t seen an influx of talent or capital from the UK to the European Union,” Braddick said.

