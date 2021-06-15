US, EU end Airbus-Boeing dispute as they see threat from China





U.S. officials on Tuesday confirmed they had reached a truce to end the dispute over government subsidies to the world’s major manufacturers of commercial aircraft at a summit in Brussels.

The two sides agreed to suspend tariffs imposed in the trade battle for a period of five years. They will also each issue statements stating “acceptable support” for aircraft manufacturers.

The regulations “resolve a long-standing trade irritant in the relationship between the United States and Europe,” said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. “Instead of fighting with one of our closest allies, we are finally coming together against a common threat.”

There have been signs in recent months that the subsidy dispute could come to an end after years of failed negotiations at the World Trade Organization. The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom agreed in March to suspend related tariffs worth billions of dollars for four months. Airbus EADSF Boeing BA The suspension marked a first step towards redressing a business partnership that has been strained for 17 years by complaints about government support forand The dispute dates back to 2004, when EU officials said Boeing had received $ 19 billion in unfair subsidies from federal and state governments. The United States filed a similar complaint that year over European subsidies to Airbus. The feud escalated when the Trump administration imposed tariffs on European products, including Parmesan, French wine, and Scottish and Irish whiskeys. The European Union, in turn, imposed tariffs on American products such as wine, cheese and suitcases. The United States and the European Union have yet to resolve the question of how to tax big tech companies and a Trump-era tariff dispute on steel and aluminum, but end the fight against Aircraft subsidies should help improve relations, as the two sides place greater emphasis on fighting China. “A renewed trade and investment partnership with the European Union is a top priority for the administration and our early efforts have been successful,” Tai said. Japan and Canada over the weekend to deliver the The United States joined the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy,Japan and Canada over the weekend to deliver the Strongest Group of Seven condemnation of China in decades . The G7 statement took China to task over allegations of human rights violations and political disputes over Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea. The richest democracies in the world have also pushed for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19 and have promoted an alternative to China’s “Belt and Road” plan to strengthen its commercial influence. Later Tuesday, the United States and the European Union will follow suit by announcing a joint council to address trade and technology issues, a senior administration official told CNN, in part to better control economic practices. from China. The task force is supposed to “work together to write the rules of the road for the next generation, especially in the fields of economics and emerging technologies,” the official said. “We must also take into account that China poses a significant challenge in these two areas, and deal with China’s non-market practices, its economic abuses and, of course, its efforts to shape the rules of the road in this matter. technology for the 21st century will be an important part of the work of this council and this aligns with President Biden’s fundamental strategy, ”the official said. Biden is eager to reestablish transatlantic ties during his European tour this week and hopes to attend a high-stakes summit on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin appearing united with Western allies. These are mostly statements of support, but the trade dispute settlement is a concrete signal of his intention to normalize traditional US alliances after four years of tension.

