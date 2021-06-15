Business
In a lower year for luxury, Chanel spending has reached new heights.
Chanel, the French fashion house known for its No.5 perfumes and quilted leather handbags, has spent record-breaking sums to maintain its stores, supply chain, advertising and fashion shows in 2020, despite the pressure of pandemic lockdowns and sales volatility in one of the most tumultuous years in retail history.
The company said on Tuesday that revenue for 2020 was $ 10.1 billion, down 18% from the previous year. Operating profit fell 41.4% over the same period, to just over $ 2 billion. But unlike some industry competitors who were forced to cut costs last year, Chanel spent $ 1.36 billion on brand support activities like advertising and catwalks, and $ 1.12 billion dollars in capital investments such as the acquisition and renovation of its network of boutiques, new offices and the ecosystem of small artisan workshops that produce its luxury items.
One of the benefits of being a private luxury company is that we could prioritize protecting our employees and vulnerable supply chain partners even though we knew it would have a detrimental effect on profitability and short-term cash flow, said Philippe, chief financial officer of Chanel. Blondiaux. It was the most difficult year in the history of this company. But for us, the most important thing was to defend our values and our way of doing business.
At a time when the global fashion industry is under scrutiny more than ever for its environmental practices, Chanel announced to have issued 600 million euros, or $ 727 million, in sustainability bonds, which are an increasingly popular way for companies to raise money for environmental or social projects without spending restrictions, but with penalties paid to investors. they miss specific targets.
Mr Blondiaux said the September show was the first of its kind by a luxury brand, and underlined the brand’s commitment to its climate objectives. A week ago, Chanel pledged $ 25 million a new climate adaptation fund that aims to invest in sustainable agricultural practices, protect forests and support small farmers in developing countries.
In an era of heightened competition in high-end retail and lingering rumors that Chanel could be a takeover target, the famous French fashion house, one of the last big private labels, has started reporting results. in 2018 to push back the approaches.
Despite the difficulties of 2020, we are well positioned to continue to build the Chanel business and the long-term value carried by the brand, said Mr. Blondiaux.
