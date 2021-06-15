Skillsoft debuts on the New York Stock Exchange









Skillsoft Corp, a global digital learning company, has announced that its common stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol SKIL when market opens. This follows the completion of the merger of Software Luxembourg Holding SA with Churchill Capital Corp II and the merger with Global Knowledge Training LLC (Global Knowledge) on June 11, 2021, with the combined company now operating under the name Skillsoft. Skillsoft is advancing as one of the largest and most profitable digital learning companies in the industry, focused on helping organizations build a future-proof, skilled and job-ready workforce. jobs of tomorrow. The company serves a blue chip business customer base that includes approximately 70% of Fortune 1000 companies, clients in more than 160 countries and more than 45 million learners worldwide. Enterprise solutions are a benefit to the entire enterprise, enabling organizations to overcome critical skills gaps and drive demonstrable behavior change while driving ROI at scale. Skillsoft operates with an attractive business model characterized by recurring revenue, high conversion of free cash flow, high operating leverage and low capital requirements. With a global sales force and presence, along with a strong deleveraging track record, Skillsoft is well positioned to drive growth and value creation both organically and through acquisitions in the booming digital learning industry. growth. Jeffery R. Tarr, CEO of Skillsoft, said: As a new Skillsoft, we will continue to build on our corporate learning solutions to help businesses prepare for the future of work. Together with Global Knowledge, we will provide our clients with unmatched learning technologies and the industry’s most comprehensive suite of premium and original content, including the most comprehensive library of technologies and development programs delivered on one platform. open form of learning. With unparalleled global reach and the financial flexibility to generate sustained organic and earned growth, we see tremendous opportunities to expand our capabilities, consolidate our leadership position and create value for our shareholders, customers, learners. , team members and other stakeholders. Michael S. Klein, Director of the Board of Directors of Skillsoft and President and CEO of Churchill Capital Corp II, said: The combination of Skillsoft and Global Knowledge not only offers exciting opportunities for cross-selling, upselling and This enhances customer retention, but also creates a drive for consolidation in a rapidly growing and highly fragmented industry with a total addressable market of US $ 28 billion. We are proud to support Skillsoft’s transition to a public company and look forward to its continued evolution as it capitalizes on solid, age-old growth engines and executes a value-added merger and acquisition strategy. If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please contact us at [email protected]

