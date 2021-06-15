Business
Syracuse Alzheimer’s Clinic has doubts over controversial new patients claiming new drug
Syracuse, NY Upstate University Hospital has not decided whether it will prescribe a controversial new drug for Alzheimer’s disease that many of its patients are calling for.
The Northern States Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, which treats more than 3,000 patients a year, has been inundated with calls from patients and families since the FDA last week approved Aduhelm, the first new drug to treat brain disease incurable in 18 years.
People are desperately looking for something that works, said Dr Sharon Brangman, director of the center.
But Brangman said she and her colleagues are unsure whether it makes sense to give Aduhelm to patients due to serious doubts about whether the drug, priced at $ 56,000 a year, will work.
The FDA approved the drug even though its panel of external experts said there was not enough evidence to show that the drug made by Biogen slowed the progression of the disease. Three scientists resigned from the committee in protest after the FDA approved the drug on June 7.
Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, incurable brain disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. It mainly affects people over 65. An estimated 6.2 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, including 410,000 in New York State.
Many people with Alzheimer’s disease have clumps of amyloid plaque, a type of protein, in their brains. Aduhelm is believed to help slow the progression of the disease by removing some of this plaque. Scientists, however, have not proven that plaque causes disease. Some patients with Alzheimer’s disease do not have the plaque in their brain.
Currently available therapies only treat the symptoms of the disease; this treatment option is the first therapy to target and affect the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s disease, the The FDA said when it announced the approval.
There has been a lot of pressure on the FDA from patient groups for new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association has called Aduhelm’s approval victory for people with Alzheimer’s and their families.
Biogen halted two studies of the drug in 2019 after disappointing results suggested the drug would not meet its goal of slowing mental and functional decline in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. A few months later, the company reverse course, announcing that a new analysis of one of the studies showed that the drug was effective at higher doses and that the FDA had indicated that it deserved a review.
The Upstate Center has a team of geriatricians, pharmacists, nurse practitioners and social workers who work with Alzheimer’s patients from an area of 15 counties.
We don’t want to deprive anyone of excellent treatment and care, said Brangman. But the center does not want to foster false hopes in patients either.
We want to help people manage their expectations, said Brangman. It is not a cure. We need more information to help them make a good decision.
Even though Biogen has only tested the drug in Alzheimer’s disease patients with mild cognitive impairment, the FDA has approved it for all Alzheimer’s disease patients.
Brangman said it was not known whether the drug would help patients with moderate and advanced cognitive impairment.
Brangman is also concerned about the drug’s $ 56,000 price tag. This cost does not include the expensive MRI brain scans that patients taking the drug will need to get. It is not yet clear how much the drug costs will be covered by Medicare and other insurers.
My concern is this: is this a drug that will be available to everyone? she said.
Brangman is also troubled because few African American, Asian and Latino patients were included in the study of the drug. This is a big concern because we are dealing with a very diverse patient group, she said.
Aduhelm also has side effects. In two trials, 40% of patients experienced painful swelling of the brain and about 17% experienced small bleeding from the brain.
We need to help families make a decision about whether to take a drug we don’t have all the answers to yet, and balance that with all the side effects, Brangman said.
James T. Mulder covers health and higher education. Do you have a tip? Contact him at (315) 470-2245 or [email protected]
