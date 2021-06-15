What the new antitrust law could mean for Big Tech … and you

Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images



Democratic and Republican lawmakers have banded together to take on Big Tech. A group of representatives presented a package of five bipartisan bills designed to curb the competitive power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and other tech giants.

If passed, the legislation would mark the most significant change to antitrust laws in decades. The bills follow a nearly one-and-a-half-year investigation by the House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee, which focused on competition in the digital marketplace.

Rep. David N. Cicilline, Democrat of Rhode Island and chairman of the House antitrust subcommittee, said the bills would “level the playing field” and ensure that tech companies are subject to the same rules as everyone else. world.

“Right now, unregulated technology monopolies have too much power over our economy,” Cicillin said in a press release. “They are in a unique position to pick winners and losers, destroy small businesses, raise consumer prices and put people out of work.”

Here’s what invoices are and how they could affect both the tech giants and you:

What are these invoices?

the U.S. Online Choice and Innovation Act would ban “discriminatory behavior” by tech giants. This means that companies would no longer be able to give preference to their own products and services over the products and services of their competitors. It would also prohibit other discriminatory behavior, such as cutting a competitor off of services, and prohibiting tech giants from using data collected from companies using their platforms to develop competing products.

the Competition Law and Platform Opportunities prohibit the use of acquisitions to crush competitive threats or to expand their market power. If passed, the bill would shift the burden of proof in merger cases to large tech companies, making them their responsibility to prove that acquisitions are legal rather than the government’s responsibility to prove that a merger. would be detrimental. The change could slow the rate at which large companies gobble up their competitors.

the Law on the end of platform monopolies prevent big tech companies from using their power in many types of activities to gain unfair advantages. The bill targets platforms with at least 50 million monthly active U.S. users and market capitalizations of over $ 600 billion to own or operate another line of business that creates a conflict of interest. These conflicts of interest would include any inducement for a company to favor its services over those of a competitor or an inducement to disadvantage a potential competitor. Lawmakers have previously indicated that Amazon, whose branded products compete with those of sellers in its marketplace, and Apple, which creates apps to compete with third-party apps sold on its app store, engage in the practice.

the Increase compatibility and competition by activating the law on switching of services, or Access Act, would make it easier for people to move their personal information from one technology platform to another. A similar Senate bill was presented last year.

the An Act respecting the modernization of merger filing fees would increase the filing fee providing the government with funds to prosecute antitrust actions. The money would go to the country’s top antitrust law enforcement officials, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.

What would happen if they passed?

Passing the bills would mark a historic overhaul of antitrust law, which was established over 100 years ago to curb the unchecked power of the railroad, oil and steel tycoons.

The new laws would make it easier for the government to dismantle dominant companies. It could also prevent these companies from stifling competition through preemptive acquisitions. And that could prevent tech giants from entering different companies where they could use their market power to crush smaller competitors.

Looks like they’re targeting Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook. How would the bills affect these businesses?

You are not wrong. Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican from Colorado who is the principal member of the House antitrust subcommittee, named the Big Four in a statement accompanying the release of the bills.

“Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google have prioritized power over innovation and have hurt American businesses and consumers in the process,” Buck said in a statement. “These companies have maintained monopoly power in the online marketplace by using a variety of anti-competitive behavior to stifle competition.”

The four companies, some of the most powerful in the world, have been in the crosshairs of antitrust regulators and lawmakers for more than two years.

Facebook, the world’s largest social network, has a user base roughly the size of the two most populous countries in the world – China and India – put together. Amazon controls 38% of Online sales in the United States and has data on other retailers using its giant platform. The Apple App Store is a critically important platform for software developers looking to resonate with Apple’s audience of iPhone and iPad customers. Google handles about 90% of all web searches in the world.

Together, the four companies are worth approximately $ 6 trillion.

If the law becomes law, it could drastically affect the way these companies do business. For example, the Ending Platform Monopolies Act would make it illegal for Amazon, which operates a large e-commerce market, to sell its own branded products. It could also mean that Google would be banned from highlighting YouTube videos on its search engine.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act could force Apple to open its app store and make it easier for consumers to move their apps and information to a competing platform.

Did the companies say anything about the invoices?

They were quiet, at least in public. But their representatives did not.

Adam Kovacevich, CEO of the Chamber of Progress, a group sponsored by Amazon, Facebook, Google and other tech companies, opposed some of the new bills before they were even announced. Consumers, he wrote, would lose over a dozen popular features, including free shipping for some products through Amazon Prime. Google Maps, Apple’s local apps, and Facebook’s easy cross-posting to Instagram could also suffer, he wrote.

“Giving more funding to antitrust authorities and encouraging data portability are relatively uncontroversial ideas,” Kovacevich said in the post. “But banning such commodities as Amazon Basics branded batteries, Apple’s Find my Phone tool, or Google Maps from appearing in Google search results are ideas that would trigger a negative reaction from consumers.”

Has anyone attempted antitrust lawsuits against these companies?

The four tech giants face major antitrust battles. Google has been the target of three major antitrust lawsuits, including a landmark case filed by the US Department of Justice and another complaint by a bipartisan coalition of states. Facebook is facing lawsuits from the Federal Trade Commission and a group of state attorneys general. Amazon was sued by the Washington, DC Attorney General for alleged pricing. Apple and Google have been sued by popular game maker Fortnite over their app store policies.

What led to all of this?

In October, after a 16-month investigation, the House Judiciary Committee published a scathing 449-page reportwhich concluded that Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google have become monopoly powers.

“Companies that were once rambling start-ups that defied the status quo have become the kind of monopolies we last saw in the age of oil barons and railroad tycoons,” it reads. in the report.

Lawmakers accused Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple of abusing “monopoly power”. The report called for restructuring and several other changes to constrain companies. Some of the report’s recommendations, such as making it harder for tech giants to buy out small businesses and instituting “non-discrimination requirements” to prevent platforms from prioritizing their own products over those of their own. competitors, have been incorporated into legislation.

What happens next?

Bills still need to be approved by the House Judiciary Committee before being put to a vote in the entire House of Representatives. After that, they would go to the Senate. If the Senate approves them, President Joe Biden will have to sign them.

We are a long way from that point. Tech companies and their armies of lobbyists will undoubtedly fight the legislation. Expect it to be an uphill battle.