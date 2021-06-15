Document Security Systems, Inc. Announces Public Price of $ 43.5 Million

ROCHESTER, NY, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) (the Company), a multinational corporation with a focus on brand protection technology, security of the blockchain, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy and securitized digital assets, today announced the price of a subscribed public offering whose gross proceeds to the Company are expected to amount to approximately $ 43.5 million, before the deduction of sales rebates and commissions and other estimated offering fees payable by the Company.

The public offering is equivalent to 29,000,000 common shares of the company at a price of $ 1.50 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering, together with its existing liquidity, to finance the development and growth of new lines of business, acquisition opportunities and general business needs and working capital.

The Company has also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of common shares offered under the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any, which would increase the total gross proceeds. of the Offer to approximately $ 50.0 million, if fully exercised.

Aegis Capital Corp. acts as sole bookrunner for the offer.

Common shares are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256446), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 7, 2021. A supplement a prospectus relating to this offering will be filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering, as well as the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained when available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting Aegis Capital Corp. , Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at [email protected], or by phone at (212) 813-1010.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational corporation that operates businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy and secure digital assets. . Its business model is based on a distribution-sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares of its subsidiaries while DSS strategically transforms them into IPOs. Its historical activity revolves around counterfeit deterrence and authentication technologies, smart packaging and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its President and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful 40-year-old global business veteran specializing in business transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 companies with a combined value of $ 25 billion.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements made in accordance with the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. . These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s ability to complete the financing, its intended use of the proceeds and other statements which are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: the risk that the public offering of Common Shares will not be closed; risks related to our growth strategy; our ability to secure, execute and maintain funding and strategic agreements and relationships; risks related to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property issues; competition; as well as other risks described in the section titled Risk Factors in the Prospectus and in our other documents filed with the SEC, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained from the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or commitment to publicly release any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances upon which such statement is based, unless required by law.