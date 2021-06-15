Business
Fintech Wise could be a “major blow” for the London Stock Exchange
Fintech Wise could debut on the London stock exchange as early as this week via a direct listing in a move that could value it up to 9 billion ($ 6.4 billion).
Sky News First reported that the company, known for its “instant and super cheap money transfers”, may soon go public on the London Stock Exchange, citing sources saying the timing depended on final approvals from regulators.
“Wise’s debut in the public market will be a historic moment for the payments app, which now has more than 10 million customers and transfers $ 5 billion on their behalf each month,” the report said.
Wise declined to comment on the list.
There was no clarity on the exact timing or valuation, although Sky sources said it would be at least $ 5 billion.
Since the listing would be straightforward, it is more difficult to get an idea of the valuation than with a normal IPO.
In direct listings, companies sell shares directly to the public without the help of intermediaries.
This happens when companies that can’t afford a subscription, don’t want stock dilution, or avoid lock-in periods often choose the direct listing process, a cheaper option than an IPO, according to Investopedia.
Nalin Patel, private equity analyst EMEA at PitchBook, told Yahoo Finance UK that “the direct listing offered by Wise could be one of the largest from a Europe-based tech company since Spotify (IN LAW) in 2018. “
Read more: EU and US end 17-year dispute between Boeing and Airbus, pause on ‘damaging tariffs’
“Wise is one of the most valued venture capital backed companies in Europe and its eventual exit has been eagerly awaited for several years. The listing could be a major blow to the London Stock Exchange and could prove that the rule changes are prompting more tech companies to list on it. “
However, he said Wise “potentially uses dual-class share structures, which were previously unpopular with other listings such as Deliveroo (ROO.L).
The company, which started as a money transfer service in 2011, changed its name from TransferWise to Wise earlier this year, having since expanded to allow customers to have a multi-currency account and card. of debt.
“When Wise recently changed its name to TransferWise, it sparked a lot of speculation that the brand had big plans up its sleeve,” said Elizabeth Rayment, director of Your Mind Media.
“It looks like they’ve decided to ditch the money transfer aspect of the name to show that the company has a lot more to offer.”
According to Pitchbook, Wise has 2,052 employees and has raised a total of $ 542 million. Her last fundraiser was in May when she raised 160 million.
The company became a unicorn, a tech startup worth at least $ 1 billion, in 2015.
Wise will be the latest company to announce its listing in London, which has hosted a number of IPOs this year as the City seeks to attract more businesses after Brexit.
Online furniture retailer Made.com has confirmed plans to sign up for LSE after benefiting from a switch to online shopping during the COVID crisis and a successful IPO is planned for UK retailer EG Group, which is valued at around $ 10 billion.
Businesses hoping to cash in on strong trade amid COVID have raised $ 8.7 billion since the start of this year alone, up from $ 15 billion ($ 10.6 billion) in 2020 according to one Technology country report.
Watch: What are PSPCs?
